Pittsburgh sets NFL Draft attendance record

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh is a record-setting one.

The NFL released the final number and Pittsburgh set the all-time attendance record, with 805,000 fans attending over three days.

Pittsburgh passed the record set by Detroit in 2024, when they had 775,000 people over three days.

Pittsburgh had over 600,000 fans in the first two days, with records broken for each of those days as well.

Green Bay and Nashville, both cities that have recently hosted the Draft, had 600,000 fans in attendance each.