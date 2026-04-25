Day 2: How They Fit

How he fits: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama - Second-round pick wife receiver Germie Bernard was considered "Mr. Reliable" as a two-year starter at Alabama, where he led the team in receptions as both a junior and senior and averaged 5.1 yards per carry as a Wildcat QB and jet-sweep runner. He also averaged 20.7 yards per kickoff return.
Most importantly, at least for Coach Mike McCarthy and his offensive staff, is Bernard's versatility. In Alabama's downfield attack, he lined up outside and in the slot. According to The Athletic, Bernard lined up 62 percent of the time as the "Z" receiver – or flanker, which would complement DK Metcalf, a classic "X" or split end.
"Certainly we see a guy that can play inside and outside," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "The flexibility is certainly always attractive when you've got a guy who could have multiple roles, when you can help on special teams and all four phases, and then certainly you have the flexibility to be able to put him in the backfield, move him around so the defense really can't focus in on one area. More than anything else, he's a clutch player. You know, he's made a lot of big catches for Alabama in critical moments. You know that that's where they were going with the ball, and you always want that in a player."
Bernard described what the Steelers are getting from him as a player.
"They're getting a selfless guy, a guy that is going to do everything for the team to have success," he said. "Just a guy that's explosive with the ball in his hands, a guy that can create plays and, like I said at the beginning, just a selfless teammate."
Bernard is also strong running with the ball after the catch. He forced 17 missed tackles last season.
How he fits: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State - With their first pick of the third round, the Steelers selected Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with the intention of developing the big, strong-armed passer.
"He's big, number one," quarterbacks coach Tom Arth said of the 6-5, 228-pounder. "He's a big, strong, physical player. He has big hands. He has a strong arm. He's built to last. And when you're talking about playing in the elements, and playing the physical brand of football that it is in the AFC North, you need a guy like that. And Drew certainly fits that mold."
Allar gives the Steelers three quarterbacks on their roster. Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned but has provided the team with optimism that he'll return.
"I don't believe that has any impact on Aaron," Arth said of the drafting of Allar, who steps into the developmental role along with second-year quarterback Will Howard.
"He has a very high ceiling," Arth said. "I don't think he has reached his potential yet as a player. And certainly, coming here to Pittsburgh and being in a very quarterback friendly system with Coach McCarthy and his proven track record and success of developing quarterbacks, I really think this is a great spot for Drew."
How he fits: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia - With their second pick of the third round, the Steelers selected a physical cornerback from the University of Georgia who'll likely provide depth outside for the Steelers.
At 6-1 1/4, 196, Daylan Everette ran a 4.38 40 at the NFL Combine, showing off the combination of size and speed so necessary at the position in the NFL.
A third-team All-SEC right outside cornerback the last two seasons, Everette said he played press man "maybe 80, 85 percent of my snaps."
"He has all the attributes to be a real physical presence out there on the perimeter," said Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "Height, weight, speed; that's what the league is all about."
Graham may like Everette's intangibles better than his physical prowess, which is saying something.
"The seriousness he has about football, the focus he has as a young man. I was really impressed by that. And you could just tell there's some grit there about him and a willingness to get better," Graham said. "A good football player, someone who can tackle, someone who has some speed and explosiveness. We're trying to be an explosive unit out there on the field, so those are all traits that he has. And then having a football IQ. When you talk ball to him there's a level of intelligence there that you know is intriguing, and, knowing the system he came from, that makes it even more intriguing."
"Leader of the DB room," an NFL scout told The Athletic. "Carries himself like a future coach."
Everette started 41 games over the past three seasons and had 5 interceptions and 20 passes defensed. He improved his tackling last season and is expected to help on special teams as he develops at cornerback.
Not that Graham's ruling him out of the lineup.
"There's no depth chart right now," Graham said. "It's open audition for ballhawks. If you can get the ball, and you show a consistency getting the ball in practice, preseason, we'll find a way for you."
How he fits: Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa - With their third pick of the third round, the Steelers drafted guard Gennings Dunker, a 6-5, 319-pounder who spent most of his time at Iowa as a right tackle, but who offensive line coach James Campen expects to line up at guard with the Steelers.
"At this point he'll be in the guard position," said Campen. "Tackle will be his second, probably, position."
Dunker started 37 games the last three seasons at right tackle, after spending his freshman season as a reserve guard. Dunker played guard at the Senior Bowl and felt comfortable right away.
"At Iowa, our tackles play like guards," said Dunker. "So the biggest difference is kind of things happen faster, like the point of contact happens a little bit faster at guard compared to tackle."
Iowa, of course, has produced many NFL offensive linemen over the years. The Hawkeyes last season won the Joe Moore Award honoring the top offensive line in the nation.
"They're so well coached at Iowa. When they come out they have established pad level and footwork," said Campen. "Got a lot of respect for that football program and the people who run it.
"To be able to get a guy like him, a big, powerful kid that has position flexibility and has shown leadership, and his play is really, really unique; and you always look for guys that are first in the line doing things that are challenging or different, like he did the Senior Bowl."
Counting Dunker as a guard, Campen will monitor a potential three-way battle, along with Spencer Anderson and free agent acquisition Blake Hoffman, in a competition for the opening at left guard.
The returning starter at right guard is Mason McCormick, who, ironically, was the comparison used by NFL.com for Dunker.
"You can never have enough big guys in the room," Campen said. "We have enough people in there now where the competition is exciting. Yeah, it is. And really the makeup of that room is such that it's almost like they want that competition."