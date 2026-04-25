Day 2: How They Fit

How he fits: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia - With their second pick of the third round, the Steelers selected a physical cornerback from the University of Georgia who'll likely provide depth outside for the Steelers.

At 6-1 1/4, 196, Daylan Everette ran a 4.38 40 at the NFL Combine, showing off the combination of size and speed so necessary at the position in the NFL.

A third-team All-SEC right outside cornerback the last two seasons, Everette said he played press man "maybe 80, 85 percent of my snaps."

"He has all the attributes to be a real physical presence out there on the perimeter," said Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "Height, weight, speed; that's what the league is all about."

Graham may like Everette's intangibles better than his physical prowess, which is saying something.

"The seriousness he has about football, the focus he has as a young man. I was really impressed by that. And you could just tell there's some grit there about him and a willingness to get better," Graham said. "A good football player, someone who can tackle, someone who has some speed and explosiveness. We're trying to be an explosive unit out there on the field, so those are all traits that he has. And then having a football IQ. When you talk ball to him there's a level of intelligence there that you know is intriguing, and, knowing the system he came from, that makes it even more intriguing."

"Leader of the DB room," an NFL scout told The Athletic. "Carries himself like a future coach."

Everette started 41 games over the past three seasons and had 5 interceptions and 20 passes defensed. He improved his tackling last season and is expected to help on special teams as he develops at cornerback.

Not that Graham's ruling him out of the lineup.