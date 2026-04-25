Steelers select Spears-Jennings in seventh round

2025 (OKLAHOMA)

Played in all 13 games and made 12 starts … started each of the final 12 games … totaled 59 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, one interception, two pass breakups and one forced fumble … recorded three tackles (0.5 TFL) vs LSU (11/29) … registered six tackles and two pass breakups vs. Missouri (11/22) … notched five tackles at Alabama (11/15) … logged eight tackles and an interception he returned 37 yards at Tennessee (11/1) … notched a season-high 11 tackles (1.0 TFL) and a forced fumble vs. Ole Miss (10/25) … posted eight tackles, including seven solo stops at South Carolina … recorded four tackles vs. Texas (10/11) … logged five tackles vs. Michigan (9/6).

2024 (OKLAHOMA)

Named to SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll ... appeared in all 13 games and started 11 contests … started final 11 games of season … totaled 66 tackles (ranked second on team), 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles (ranked eighth nationally) and two fumble recoveries … tallied three stops in Armed Forces Bowl vs. Navy (12/27) ... recorded five tackles at LSU (11/30) … registered three tackles (1.0 TFL) vs. Alabama (11/23) … logged two tackles and a forced fumble vs. Maine (11/2) … notched six tackles (0.5 sack) vs. South Carolina (10/19) … recorded five tackles and a forced fumble vs. Texas (10/12) … registered six tackles (1.0 sack) at Auburn (9/28) … set a career high with 13 tackles (seven solo, 1.0 sack) and a forced fumble vs. Tennessee (9/21) … logged seven tackles (six solo, 0.5 TFL) vs. Tulane (9/14) … recorded five tackles (1.0 TFL) and one interception vs. Houston (9/7) … amassed four tackles and forced a fumble vs. Temple (8/30).

2023 (OKLAHOMA)

Played in 12 games at defensive back and made two starts … starts came vs. West Virginia (11/11) and at BYU (11/18) … did not play in opener vs. Arkansas State (9/2) … totaled 38 tackles, one for loss and one pass breakup … 24 of his tackles came in last five games … tallied three tackles (one for two yards lost) in Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona (12/28) … recorded six stops at BYU (11/18) … tied a career high with seven tackles vs. West Virginia (11/11) … notched a PBU and made a career-high seven stops at Oklahoma State (11/4) … made two tackles vs. Texas (10/7) and at Cincinnati (9/23) … registered three stops at Tulsa (9/16) and vs. SMU (9/9).

2022 (OKLAHOMA)

Played in nine games (each of last nine) and totaled 15 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss … logged one tackle vs. Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl (12/29) ... registered career-high five tackles at West Virginia (11/12) … made four stops (three solo) vs. Kansas (10/15) … notched two tackles (0.5 TFL) vs. Texas (10/8) … tallied two tackles at TCU (10/1).

HIGH SCHOOL

A consensus four-star prospect and a consensus top-10 recruit in the state of Oklahoma … ranked as the No. 10 safety in the country by ESPN, No. 11 by Rivals, No. 12 by 247Sports and No. 24 by On3 … rated as the No. 107 overall player by ESPN and No. 236 by On3 … named the Oklahoma All-District 6A-I Safety of the Year … played extensive snaps both ways as a senior at receiver and safety … helped Broken Arrow to an Oklahoma 6A-I state semifinals berth … amassed 56 total tackles (two for loss), two forced fumbles and four interceptions (including a pick-six) his senior season … also caught 36 passes for 626 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 … ran the 100 and 200 meters for the Tigers' track team … chose the Sooners over Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and others.