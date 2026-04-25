Steelers select Spears-Jennings in seventh round

📄: Seventh Round: Robert Spears-Jennings | 📸: Robert Spears-Jenningsin pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📺: Spears-Jennings's college highlights | 📺: Spears-Jennings's combine workout
The Steelers selected Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings with the 224th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
In four seasons he appeared in 47 games. He played in all 13 games in 2025, startign the final 12 games.
"He had a skill set that we were looking," said assistant head coach/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. "We addressed different needs and different spots, but he's a kid that I personally like and we like this as a defensive staff."
He finished his Oklahoma career with 178 tackles, including 101 solo stops. He recorded eight tackles for a loss of 33 yards. He recorded two and a half tackles and two interceptions.
"He's a guy that can play in the box," said Whitt. "He has the speed to play in high zones. So, he's not limited by anything from a skill set standpoint. But we'll use him depending on the guys around him."
2025 (OKLAHOMA)
Played in all 13 games and made 12 starts … started each of the final 12 games … totaled 59 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, one interception, two pass breakups and one forced fumble … recorded three tackles (0.5 TFL) vs LSU (11/29) … registered six tackles and two pass breakups vs. Missouri (11/22) … notched five tackles at Alabama (11/15) … logged eight tackles and an interception he returned 37 yards at Tennessee (11/1) … notched a season-high 11 tackles (1.0 TFL) and a forced fumble vs. Ole Miss (10/25) … posted eight tackles, including seven solo stops at South Carolina … recorded four tackles vs. Texas (10/11) … logged five tackles vs. Michigan (9/6).
2024 (OKLAHOMA)
Named to SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll ... appeared in all 13 games and started 11 contests … started final 11 games of season … totaled 66 tackles (ranked second on team), 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles (ranked eighth nationally) and two fumble recoveries … tallied three stops in Armed Forces Bowl vs. Navy (12/27) ... recorded five tackles at LSU (11/30) … registered three tackles (1.0 TFL) vs. Alabama (11/23) … logged two tackles and a forced fumble vs. Maine (11/2) … notched six tackles (0.5 sack) vs. South Carolina (10/19) … recorded five tackles and a forced fumble vs. Texas (10/12) … registered six tackles (1.0 sack) at Auburn (9/28) … set a career high with 13 tackles (seven solo, 1.0 sack) and a forced fumble vs. Tennessee (9/21) … logged seven tackles (six solo, 0.5 TFL) vs. Tulane (9/14) … recorded five tackles (1.0 TFL) and one interception vs. Houston (9/7) … amassed four tackles and forced a fumble vs. Temple (8/30).
2023 (OKLAHOMA)
Played in 12 games at defensive back and made two starts … starts came vs. West Virginia (11/11) and at BYU (11/18) … did not play in opener vs. Arkansas State (9/2) … totaled 38 tackles, one for loss and one pass breakup … 24 of his tackles came in last five games … tallied three tackles (one for two yards lost) in Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona (12/28) … recorded six stops at BYU (11/18) … tied a career high with seven tackles vs. West Virginia (11/11) … notched a PBU and made a career-high seven stops at Oklahoma State (11/4) … made two tackles vs. Texas (10/7) and at Cincinnati (9/23) … registered three stops at Tulsa (9/16) and vs. SMU (9/9).
2022 (OKLAHOMA)
Played in nine games (each of last nine) and totaled 15 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss … logged one tackle vs. Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl (12/29) ... registered career-high five tackles at West Virginia (11/12) … made four stops (three solo) vs. Kansas (10/15) … notched two tackles (0.5 TFL) vs. Texas (10/8) … tallied two tackles at TCU (10/1).
HIGH SCHOOL
A consensus four-star prospect and a consensus top-10 recruit in the state of Oklahoma … ranked as the No. 10 safety in the country by ESPN, No. 11 by Rivals, No. 12 by 247Sports and No. 24 by On3 … rated as the No. 107 overall player by ESPN and No. 236 by On3 … named the Oklahoma All-District 6A-I Safety of the Year … played extensive snaps both ways as a senior at receiver and safety … helped Broken Arrow to an Oklahoma 6A-I state semifinals berth … amassed 56 total tackles (two for loss), two forced fumbles and four interceptions (including a pick-six) his senior season … also caught 36 passes for 626 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 … ran the 100 and 200 meters for the Tigers' track team … chose the Sooners over Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and others.
PERSONAL
Enrolled at OU in January 2022 ... major is human relations.