What to like about the Steelers Day 2 picks

THE PICK: Second Round (47th overall)
THE PLAYER: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-11/4, 206 pounds
THE PARTICULARS: Bernard made stops at Michigan State (2022) and Washington (2023) before playing his final two college seasons at Alabama. He was teammates with wide receivers Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed at Michigan State and with wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk and Denzel Boston at Washington. Bernard led the Crimson Tide in receptions in each of his two seasons at Alabama (50 in 2024, 64 in 2025).
His catches and receiving yards improved in each of his last three college seasons.
He was utilized inside and outside, in the Wildcat, in the backfield and on Jet Sweeps. Bernard caught 64 passes for 862 yards (a 13.5 average) and seven touchdowns in 2025 (one more than his combined six from the previous three seasons) and rushed 18 times for 101 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and two scores. He has five career rushing touchdowns and a 20.7 average on kickoff returns.
Throughout his college career Bernard established a reputation for toughness and getting his hands dirty. NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler assessed Bernard as "one of the most competitive blocking receivers in the draft class." NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Bernard will "block his tail off."
Brugler quoted an anonymous NFL scout as crediting Bernard for maturity and carrying himself with a professional attitude: "(He) owned that receiver room (at Alabama) and is popular in the program."
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "At the risk of sounding obtuse, Bernard is just a good football player. Bernard has a well-rounded, pro-ready skill set, with the frame, ball skills and smooth athleticism to be a dependable target. He projects as a starting 'Z' receiver and as an NFL team's second or third option."
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick, Germie Bernard
THE PICK: Third Round (76th overall)
THE PLAYER: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-51/4, 228 pounds
THE PARTICULARS: Prototypical size and arm strength stand out with Allar, who threw for 3,327 yards, with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024 before suffering through an injury-shortened 2025 season (a broken ankle limited him to six games).
Allar left Penn State with a 26-9 record as a starter and set a program record by having just 1.3 percent of his career passing attempts intercepted (13 of 1,002). Allar is one of three FBS players with 1,000-plus career passing attempts and fewer than 15 interceptions (the other two are Caleb Williams and Marcus Mariota).
The Steelers also appreciate Allar's intangibles, including his intelligence, his seriousness about the game, his self-awareness and his humility, according to quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. They also perceive a "very high ceiling" for Allar.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "With rare size for a QB, Allar can drive the ball with ease and generally makes sound decisions, although issues pop up when he is late to pull the trigger. He is better than expected as a scrambler. Allar is a sturdy, strong-armed passer with promising intangibles, but underdeveloped timing disrupts his ability to execute at a high level. He has NFL starting-caliber physical tools."
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, Drew Allar
THE PICK: Third Round (85th overall)
THE PLAYER: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-1, 196 pounds
THE PARTICULARS: Everette played in 55 games in five seasons at Georgia and started the final 41 he played in succession over his last four campaigns. He appeared in 14 games as a reserve as a freshman in 2022, the second of Georgia's back-to-back national championship seasons.
Everette registered a career-high three interceptions in 2024 (three of five for his Georgia tenure). He got Jeremiah's attention because "he's showed up in big games," and for demonstrating instincts and physicality as a tackler.
Everette got everyone's attention at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis when he posted a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "Overall, Everette has the length, toughness and movement ability to post up on the outside, although his staying power will depend on his ability to play with better control. He can give an NFL team immediate depth and be a player who pushes the starters."
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, Daylen Everette
THE PICK: Third Round (96th overall)
THE PLAYER: Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa
THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-5, 319 pounds
THE PARTICULARS: Dunker took a redshirt in 2021, played in 11 games (with one start) in 2022 as a right guard and then started the next 37 games he played over his last three seasons. Dunker was "arguably the most consistent part of an Iowa offensive line that won the 2025 Joe Moore Award as the top O-line in college football," according to Brugler.
He's a big man with a big personality and long, flowing, red hair that he wears in a distinctive mullet, but Dunker is serious abut the game. Steelers offensive line coach James Campen noticed Dunker was consistently first in line for drills at the Senior Bowl, where he worked at guard, the position he'll work at initially with the Steelers.
NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales had this to say regarding Dunker at the NFL Scouting Combine: "I've talked to people that have been wowed by his ability to translate things offensively."
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "Dunker has inconsistent reactionary skills on an island, but his square power, fierce hands and aggressive mentality belong on an NFL field. He projects as a guard with starting potential and tackle flexibility."
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, Gennings Dunker