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What to like about the Steelers Day 2 picks

Apr 24, 2026 at 11:59 PM
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Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

THE PICK: Second Round (47th overall)

THE PLAYER: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-11/4, 206 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Bernard made stops at Michigan State (2022) and Washington (2023) before playing his final two college seasons at Alabama. He was teammates with wide receivers Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed at Michigan State and with wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk and Denzel Boston at Washington. Bernard led the Crimson Tide in receptions in each of his two seasons at Alabama (50 in 2024, 64 in 2025).

His catches and receiving yards improved in each of his last three college seasons.

He was utilized inside and outside, in the Wildcat, in the backfield and on Jet Sweeps. Bernard caught 64 passes for 862 yards (a 13.5 average) and seven touchdowns in 2025 (one more than his combined six from the previous three seasons) and rushed 18 times for 101 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and two scores. He has five career rushing touchdowns and a 20.7 average on kickoff returns.

Throughout his college career Bernard established a reputation for toughness and getting his hands dirty. NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler assessed Bernard as "one of the most competitive blocking receivers in the draft class." NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Bernard will "block his tail off."

Brugler quoted an anonymous NFL scout as crediting Bernard for maturity and carrying himself with a professional attitude: "(He) owned that receiver room (at Alabama) and is popular in the program."

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "At the risk of sounding obtuse, Bernard is just a good football player. Bernard has a well-rounded, pro-ready skill set, with the frame, ball skills and smooth athleticism to be a dependable target. He projects as a starting 'Z' receiver and as an NFL team's second or third option."

PHOTOS: Germie Bernard in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick, Germie Bernard

Washington wide receiver Germie Bernard runs the ball against Boise State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington wide receiver Germie Bernard runs the ball against Boise State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Germie Bernard (4) scores a touchdown as Arizona safety Gunner Maldonado (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Washington wide receiver Germie Bernard (4) scores a touchdown as Arizona safety Gunner Maldonado (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) celebrates his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) celebrates his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) catches a touchdown pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) catches a touchdown pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) grabs a pass and runs it into the end zone for a touchdown against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) grabs a pass and runs it into the end zone for a touchdown against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) signals for a first down against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) signals for a first down against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (07) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (07) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (07) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (07) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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THE PICK: Third Round (76th overall)

THE PLAYER: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-51/4, 228 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Prototypical size and arm strength stand out with Allar, who threw for 3,327 yards, with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024 before suffering through an injury-shortened 2025 season (a broken ankle limited him to six games).

Allar left Penn State with a 26-9 record as a starter and set a program record by having just 1.3 percent of his career passing attempts intercepted (13 of 1,002). Allar is one of three FBS players with 1,000-plus career passing attempts and fewer than 15 interceptions (the other two are Caleb Williams and Marcus Mariota).

The Steelers also appreciate Allar's intangibles, including his intelligence, his seriousness about the game, his self-awareness and his humility, according to quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. They also perceive a "very high ceiling" for Allar.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "With rare size for a QB, Allar can drive the ball with ease and generally makes sound decisions, although issues pop up when he is late to pull the trigger. He is better than expected as a scrambler. Allar is a sturdy, strong-armed passer with promising intangibles, but underdeveloped timing disrupts his ability to execute at a high level. He has NFL starting-caliber physical tools."

PHOTOS: Drew Allar in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, Drew Allar

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up during an NCAA college football game against Delaware, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up during an NCAA college football game against Delaware, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass against SMU during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass against SMU during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws as Boise State safety Zion Washington (21) looks on during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws as Boise State safety Zion Washington (21) looks on during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) scrambles against Boise State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) scrambles against Boise State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) watches from the sideline against Nevada during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) watches from the sideline against Nevada during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass against Florida International defensive lineman Germaine Carter (99) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass against Florida International defensive lineman Germaine Carter (99) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (02) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (02) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (02) warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (02) warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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THE PICK: Third Round (85th overall)

THE PLAYER: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-1, 196 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Everette played in 55 games in five seasons at Georgia and started the final 41 he played in succession over his last four campaigns. He appeared in 14 games as a reserve as a freshman in 2022, the second of Georgia's back-to-back national championship seasons.

Everette registered a career-high three interceptions in 2024 (three of five for his Georgia tenure). He got Jeremiah's attention because "he's showed up in big games," and for demonstrating instincts and physicality as a tackler.

Everette got everyone's attention at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis when he posted a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "Overall, Everette has the length, toughness and movement ability to post up on the outside, although his staying power will depend on his ability to play with better control. He can give an NFL team immediate depth and be a player who pushes the starters."

PHOTOS: Daylen Everette in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, Daylen Everette

Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith (4) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith (4) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) sets up for a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) sets up for a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) reacts after tackling Florida quarterback Aidan Warner, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) reacts after tackling Florida quarterback Aidan Warner, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) tips the ball intended for Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) tips the ball intended for Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) catches an interception in front of defensive back Daylen Everette (6) and Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) catches an interception in front of defensive back Daylen Everette (6) and Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after a fumble recovery against Mississippi during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after a fumble recovery against Mississippi during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (09) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (09) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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THE PICK: Third Round (96th overall)

THE PLAYER: Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-5, 319 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Dunker took a redshirt in 2021, played in 11 games (with one start) in 2022 as a right guard and then started the next 37 games he played over his last three seasons. Dunker was "arguably the most consistent part of an Iowa offensive line that won the 2025 Joe Moore Award as the top O-line in college football," according to Brugler.

He's a big man with a big personality and long, flowing, red hair that he wears in a distinctive mullet, but Dunker is serious abut the game. Steelers offensive line coach James Campen noticed Dunker was consistently first in line for drills at the Senior Bowl, where he worked at guard, the position he'll work at initially with the Steelers.

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales had this to say regarding Dunker at the NFL Scouting Combine: "I've talked to people that have been wowed by his ability to translate things offensively."

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "Dunker has inconsistent reactionary skills on an island, but his square power, fierce hands and aggressive mentality belong on an NFL field. He projects as a guard with starting potential and tackle flexibility."

PHOTOS: Gennings Dunker in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, Gennings Dunker

Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker stands on the field before an NCAA college football game Albany, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker stands on the field before an NCAA college football game Albany, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Albany, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Albany, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Albany, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Albany, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks to block Iowa State defensive lineman Tamatoa McDonough (58) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks to block Iowa State defensive lineman Tamatoa McDonough (58) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) defends during an NCAA football game against Rutgers on Friday, Sept.19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) defends during an NCAA football game against Rutgers on Friday, Sept.19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) defends during an NCAA football game against Rutgers on Friday, Sept.19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) defends during an NCAA football game against Rutgers on Friday, Sept.19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (20) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (20) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (20) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (20) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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