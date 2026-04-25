What to like about the Steelers Day 2 picks

THE PICK: Second Round (47th overall)

THE PLAYER: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-11/4, 206 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Bernard made stops at Michigan State (2022) and Washington (2023) before playing his final two college seasons at Alabama. He was teammates with wide receivers Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed at Michigan State and with wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk and Denzel Boston at Washington. Bernard led the Crimson Tide in receptions in each of his two seasons at Alabama (50 in 2024, 64 in 2025).

His catches and receiving yards improved in each of his last three college seasons.

He was utilized inside and outside, in the Wildcat, in the backfield and on Jet Sweeps. Bernard caught 64 passes for 862 yards (a 13.5 average) and seven touchdowns in 2025 (one more than his combined six from the previous three seasons) and rushed 18 times for 101 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and two scores. He has five career rushing touchdowns and a 20.7 average on kickoff returns.

Throughout his college career Bernard established a reputation for toughness and getting his hands dirty. NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler assessed Bernard as "one of the most competitive blocking receivers in the draft class." NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Bernard will "block his tail off."

Brugler quoted an anonymous NFL scout as crediting Bernard for maturity and carrying himself with a professional attitude: "(He) owned that receiver room (at Alabama) and is popular in the program."