Steelers select Iheanachor in first round

The Steelers selected offensive tackle Max Iheanachor from Arizona State with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
He has been a key factor for the Arizona State offensive line, not allowing a sack in his senior season. He has appeared in 32 career games, starting 31.
He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2025.
More to come.
2025 ( REDSHIRT SENIOR)
- Has been a cornerstone of the offensive line for the Arizona State Sun Devils, delivering elite pass protection throughout the season.
- Across 484 pass-blocking snaps, he did not allow a single sack, while surrendering just 3 quarterback hits and 11 hurries for a total of 14 pressures.
- His consistency, strength, and technique have made him a dependable anchor up front, playing a crucial role in keeping the pocket clean. Iheanachor's standout performance earned him 2025 All-Big 12 Second Team honors, solidifying his status as one of the conference's top offensive linemen.
2024 (SENIOR)
- Put himself on the map as a legitimate pro prospect in his first extended time of his young football career
- Started all 14 games at right tackle on the season, playing on 923 of ASU's 974 offensive snaps on the season
- Posted the nation's 38th-best grade on zone blocking run plays among tackles at 78.1
- Helped pave the way for Cam Skattebo's career year and fifth-place finish in the Heisman voting
2023 (JUNIOR)
- A plague on injuries along the offensive front forced Iheanachor into action with five starts and six appearances last season
- Was not credited with allowing a sack on hois 200+ pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - one of just five Pac-12 tackles with 200+ pass block snaps to lay such a claim
EAST LOS ANGELES COLLEGE/HIGH SCHOOL
- Massive offensive line prospect who comes to Arizona State from the junior college level…Spent the last two seasons developing his body at East Los Angeles College, where he played both tackle positions…One of the most widely-pursued junior college offensive tackle prospects who is projected to make an impact right away…Physically-imposing in the trenches, using his added strength and bulk to carve out running lanes and stifle the pass rush
- Four-star prospect according to On3 Sports consensus metric, which tabs him as the No. 6 overall JUCO prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle prospect from the JUCO level…247 Sports lists him as a Top-10 junior college prospect regardless of position and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class…Rivals ranked him as the No. 49 overall JUCO prospect and gave him a 5.5 rating
- One of several Class of 2023 signees that enrolled in January allowing them to participate in Spring practices