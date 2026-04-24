What to like about first-round OT Max Iheanachor

THE PICK: (First Round, 21st overall)

THE PLAYER: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-6, 321 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Iheanachor's family moved from Nigeria to Los Angeles when he was 13. His athletic background included soccer and basketball at first and he didn't start playing football until he was attending junior college in the summer of 2021, initially at the suggestion of his AAU basketball coach. Iheanachor eventually went on to appear in 32 games and start 31 over his three seasons at Arizona State (30 at right tackle, one at left tackle). Iheanachor earned 2025 Second-Team All-Big XII honors at right tackle in 2025.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah assessed Iheanachor as having had an "outstanding week of practice" during Senior Bowl week, a week in which Iheanachor helped himself, in Jeremiah's estimation, by taking coaching and continuing to improve throughout the week. Iheanachor pulled multiple times from right tackle as a lead blocker on running plays during the Senior Bowl game and also displayed knock-down ability on inside runs and anchor and finish in the passing game.

Jeremiah also credited Iheanachor as having "a good day" during his on-field workout at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Added NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales: "He has handled this (Combine) week, talking to people, so extraordinary well."

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Jeremiah: "His tape isn't perfect, but it's full of clues hinting he could end up being one of the best offensive linemen in this year's draft class. He is a very good player who just keeps getting better."

Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic: "Overall, Iheanachor is still learning how to refine his talent on a more consistent basis, but his traits (athletic build, balanced quickness, play strength) form an exciting foundation for a future starting right tackle. He is an ascending player, although he might require a "redshirt" year, and a patient coaching staff as he continues to develop."