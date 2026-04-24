 Skip to main content
Advertising

draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

What to like about first-round OT Max Iheanachor

Apr 23, 2026 at 10:08 PM
Author Image
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

📄: First Round: Max Iheanachor | 📺: Khan/McCarthy on Iheanachor | 📸: Max Iheanachor in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📃: How Iheanachor fits with the Steelers | 📺: Iheanachor's college highlights | 📺: Iheanachor's combine workout | 📃: What to like about Iheanachor | 📺: Welcome to Pittsburgh | 👕: Order Max Iheanachor jersey

THE PICK: (First Round, 21st overall)

THE PLAYER: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-6, 321 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Iheanachor's family moved from Nigeria to Los Angeles when he was 13. His athletic background included soccer and basketball at first and he didn't start playing football until he was attending junior college in the summer of 2021, initially at the suggestion of his AAU basketball coach. Iheanachor eventually went on to appear in 32 games and start 31 over his three seasons at Arizona State (30 at right tackle, one at left tackle). Iheanachor earned 2025 Second-Team All-Big XII honors at right tackle in 2025.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah assessed Iheanachor as having had an "outstanding week of practice" during Senior Bowl week, a week in which Iheanachor helped himself, in Jeremiah's estimation, by taking coaching and continuing to improve throughout the week. Iheanachor pulled multiple times from right tackle as a lead blocker on running plays during the Senior Bowl game and also displayed knock-down ability on inside runs and anchor and finish in the passing game.

Jeremiah also credited Iheanachor as having "a good day" during his on-field workout at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Added NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales: "He has handled this (Combine) week, talking to people, so extraordinary well."

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Jeremiah: "His tape isn't perfect, but it's full of clues hinting he could end up being one of the best offensive linemen in this year's draft class. He is a very good player who just keeps getting better."

Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic: "Overall, Iheanachor is still learning how to refine his talent on a more consistent basis, but his traits (athletic build, balanced quickness, play strength) form an exciting foundation for a future starting right tackle. He is an ascending player, although he might require a "redshirt" year, and a patient coaching staff as he continues to develop."

MORE ON MAX IHEANACHOR: "E-hon-a-chore" … 1.74/4.91; 4.95 … DJ No. 41/Top 50 … RT … raw, family moved to LA from Nigeria when he was 13 … didn't start playing football until JC … DJ: "His tape isn't perfect, but it's full of clues hinting he could end up being one of the best offensive linemen in this year's draft class." … DJ-Helped himself at Senior Bowl, took coaching, kept getting better during practice week … DJ-2R, has a chance to sneak into 1R … No. 119 overall-BR … DJ: "He is a very good player who just keeps getting better. I think he has a chance to get his way into the first round." … DJ-"having a good day" at Combine … 2025 Second-team All-Big XII at RT … 31 GS in 32 career GP (30 at RT, 1 at LT) … DJ: "Outstanding week of practice in Mobile." … DJ: "And someone that's so new to football there's still room for growth and upside." … NFL Network comp-Tytus Howard … can play OT, can kick inside and play OG … Dales: "he has handled this week, talking to people, so extraordinary well." … 14 GS at RT in 2025 … pulled as lead blocker on toss from RT during SB Game (multiple time) … also knock-down on inside run … also should up in pass-pro (anchor/finish) … DJ-starting RT, first-round discussion.

Related Content

news

Steelers select Iheanachor in first round

The Steelers selected Max Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft

news

How he fits: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

First-round draft pick Max Iheanachor provides position flexibility for the Steelers

news

An NFL Draft moment filled with legends

The NFL Draft Opening Moment featured past and present legendary Steelers players

news

Familiar faces will be announcing Steelers selections

Hall of Famers and legendary Steelers are among those who will announce the Steelers 2026 Draft picks from the Draft Theater and Main Stage

news

NFL Draft puts Pittsburgh community on center stage

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

2026 NFL Draft Blog: Fans turn out in record numbers

Follow along for all of the updates and news as Pittsburgh prepares to host the 2026 NFL Draft

news

Draft Day Lookback: Carnell Lake

The Draft Day Lookback is highlighting members of the Hall of Honor on the day they were drafted by the Steelers

news

U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green opens

U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green will serve the local community for a variety of sporting events

news

Steelers Country is ready for the NFL Draft

There was an official ribbon cutting for Steelers Country in Point State Park for the NFL Draft

news

'Forging Steel' takes you inside the offseason

The new episode of 'Forging Steel' highlights the hiring of Mike McCarthy and the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

news

On The Clock: The top 10 defensive players in the draft

The On The Clock crew gives their top defensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft

Advertising