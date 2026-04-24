How he fits: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Max Iheanachor (ee-HAW-nuh-chore) is a massive right tackle (6-6, 321 lbs.) with light, quick feet he developed playing soccer as a child growing up in Nigeria.

"Good footwork, for sure, coordination - it all plays a part in the O-line," said Iheanachor, who moved with his family to Compton, California, at age 13. "You have to have great feet, good coordination. It all starts from there. It's other stuff that will play into football, the little things, but I think playing soccer – great feet, coordination – definitely carried on to basketball and then translates into football even better."

"The biggest thing," said coach Mike McCarthy, "when you watch linemen play, you want to see them strike and stick, and with that the balance and the footwork. His ability to stay alive on second and third reaction when he does engage, I think it's all over the video."

With his size and strength, Iheanachor fits the stereotype of a right tackle, which he played primarily at Arizona State. But his light feet allowed him to play left tackle in college as well. That position flexibility is important to the new coaching staff.

"Position flex is huge," McCarthy said. "It's bigger than ever in the NFL. Seventeen games is real. And to add Max to this group is – I can't tell you how excited we are with the pick."

While Iheanachor got a late start in football, he's well known as a sponge in learning the game. One NFL scout told The Athletic that "It's not just the on-field development that's encouraging. He learned how to take hard coaching, how to be accountable with his rehab. He's no imposter trying to pretend he's a football player."

"I'm ready to learn," said Iheanachor. "Whatever it is, I'm willing to do for the team, help this team win. Man, it's a great organization. Just ready to learn, ready to compete, get to work."

Iheanachor received an enthusiastic thumbs up from one of his assistant coaches at Arizona State when Steelers legend Hines Ward talked to Steelers general manager Omar Khan before the pick was made.

"He was so excited, so fired up for Max and for us, and says he's a steal," said Khan. "You guys hear me talk about guys that are Steelers all the time. He said it, too, man. This guy's a Steeler."