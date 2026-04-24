Labriola on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

It was a celebration of the city, of the region's love for the sport, and of the franchise that 57 years ago started using this very exercise to transform itself into winners. The 2026 NFL Draft kicked off in Pittsburgh on Thursday with a first round that offered its share of plot twists to entertain the crowd that the league determined to be a record 320,000 for the event, and maybe it befuddled a number of the millions more who tuned into the world-wide broadcast.

The NFL Draft has grown into a multi-faceted extravaganza, and this version contained a lot of visuals that flattered the city and paid tribute to Steelers history. As Commissioner Roger Goodell conducted the verbal kickoff of the draft by starting the clock on the Las Vegas Raiders making the first overall pick, he was joined on the stage by Terry Bradshaw, Mel Blount, Lynn Swann, Hines Ward, and Ben Roethlisberger. This all came after Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt were brought out to hype the crowd.

What came next pretty much followed the scripts outlined in a majority of the prognostications that were out there on multiple platforms. The Raiders started with QB Fernando Mendoza, and then the next 6 picks were players expected to come off the board early in some order, including the two Edge guys – David Bailey and Arvell Reese – RB Jeremiyah Love, WR Carnell Tate, CB Mansoor Delane, and ILB Sonny Styles.

In NFL scouting circles, most veterans in that part of the business are somewhat familiar with what Hall of Fame GM George Young called "the planet theory." That being there are very few human beings on the planet who have both athleticism and size, and so if you want one you better get one early. This time, teams began embracing Young's theory when Cleveland selected OT Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall. Then the planets started to align.

OT Francis Mauigoa, OT Kayden Proctor, G Olaivavega Ioane, OT Blake Miller, OT Monroe Freeling. Through the first 19 picks of this draft, a class said to be loaded at wide receiver had sent just 2 guys into the NFL while there had been 6 offensive linemen chosen over a 10-pick span in the middle part of the round.

When it came time for the Steelers to make the 21st overall pick in the round, it didn't take them long to decide on OT Max Iheanachor, a 6-foot-6, 321-pound man who played only soccer and basketball in high school. Another piece to add to an offensive line that's under reconstruction via 3 No. 1 picks and 1 No. 2 pick over the previous 4 drafts. It's also quite possible Coach Mike McCarthy is hinting at the identity he wants from his first Steelers offense.

"I'm very excited about Max. Our offensive line coaches are bouncing off the wall," said McCarthy in a post-pick media session. "I can't tell you enough about him – we don't have enough big men up front. He's great for us. A stud of a young man. Throughout the process, you heard about him a little bit early, and he just kept growing and growing and growing through the evaluation. As we really wound down this week, he frankly just kept climbing up our board. We were just really excited that he was there. I think it's an excellent pick for us. He'll be a great addition to our offensive line."

Beyond a great addition, Iheanachor addresses a need. As of today, Broderick Jones continues to work his way back from neck surgery, which means the team's depth chart at LT pretty much is Dylan Cook and a number of question marks. Iheanachor has been a right tackle at Arizona State and that has been Troy Fautanu's position here, but McCarthy doesn't sound like a stickler for limiting his linemen to one position.

"We wanted to see what this (draft) weekend brings, and we're off to a heck of a start for our offensive line room," said McCarthy. "Position flex is huge. It's bigger than ever in the NFL; 17 games is real. And to add Max to this group is – I can't tell you how excited we are with the pick."

Maybe it comes to be that Jones is physically ready for the start of training camp. Maybe it is that Cook returns as a better version of the guy who started the last 4 games of the regular season and solidified the spot after Jones went on IR. Maybe it is that Fautanu is moved to the left side, which was where he was a starter during his college career at Washington. Whatever ends up happening, McCarthy wants to be prepared, and Iheanachor is a piece to fit into the group somewhere and somehow.

In making the transition from college to professional football, there are things that can be taught and there are things you need to just have. With offensive linemen, especially the ones who play on the edge, good feet and coordination are the things that cannot be taught. Hand placement and pass-protection techniques can be taught and drilled.

And remember, Iheanachor played soccer and basketball in high school, with his first football experience coming when he started junior college at East Los Angeles College. When Arizona State faced Texas Tech last Oct. 18, the Steelers were impressed with how Iheanachor handled Edge David Bailey, the second overall pick of this draft, and then another highlight of his resume was how well he handled himself during Senior Bowl practices and in the game.

"Honestly, I'm ready to develop everything," said Iheanachor. "I definitely know deep down I can do a lot of things way better in the run and in the pass. Definitely all parts of my game, and I'm just ready to improve all that every day."

Another of the things the NFL demands of rookies is the want-to. The Steelers believe Iheanachor checks that box, too.

"Yeah, this kid's football is ahead of him," said McCarthy. "He's only going to get better and better the more he plays. He's such a talented football player. He hasn't played a lot of football, and I'm just excited about what the future holds for him with us."

Teams know that in order to win in the NFL, you need big people with athletic ability. And since all teams are looking for those people and keeping the ones they have, if you want to add one to your depth chart you have to draft him.