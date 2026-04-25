Steelers select Dunker in third round

📄: Third Round: Gennings Dunker | 📺: Campen on Dunker | 📸: Gennings Dunker in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📺: Dunker's college highlights | 📺: Welcome to Pittsburgh
The Steelers selected Iowa guard Gennings Dunker with the 96th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Steelers traded with the Seattle Seahawks to move up, giving the Seahawks the 99th overall pick (third round) and the 216th overall pick (sixth round). The Steelers took the Seahawks spot at 96th overall (third round).
"He is an aggressive kid," said offensive line coach James Campen. "Good football player. They're so well coached at Iowa. They come out and have established pad level and footwork. I've got a lot of respect for that football program and the people who run it.
"But to be able to get a guy like him, a big, powerful kid that has position flexibility and has shown leadership in his play. His play style is really unique.
Dunker has appeared in 47 games for the Hawkeyes, starting 38. He started all 13 games in 2025, as well as all 11 games he appeared in during the 2024 season.
"You always look for guys that are first in line doing things that are challenging or different like he did at the Senior Bowl. He was first in line to go and do new drills and things like that. So I'm sure there's some leadership qualities there too.
"But we're very excited to have him and to add to the O-line room. We'll get him in here and take a look at him. I think at this point he'll be at the guard position, and tackle will be his second position. But again, when you get players like this, you can always try to figure out which way he's going to go. So, competition is good in those areas. So, he'll probably end up playing a little bit of both, but primarily guard."
He was a first-team All-Big Ten (media) and third-team All-Big Ten (coaches) selection in 2025.
2025 Honors -- First-team All-Big Ten (media) and third-team All-Big Ten (coaches)... part of offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award... AP second-team All-Big Ten... NFF Hampshire Society inductee... CSC second-team Academic All-America... CSC Academic All-District... Academic All-Big Ten... Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement Award and Hayden Fry Award, offense... Midseason Lombardi Award Watch List... AllState AFCA Good Works Team nominee... Big Ten Preseason Honors List... named to 2025 Player Council. 2025 -- Started at right tackle in all 13 games, marking his 38th career start... helped team tally 435 yards of total offense in 47-7 win over UMass... helped team rush for 200+ yards in five games (310 vs. UAlbany - which was the most in a season-opener since 2002, 245 vs. Penn State, 213 at Nebraska, 210 at Wisconsin, and 201vs. UMass)... collected first career solo tackle in 21-26 loss at #17 USC... letterwinner.
2024 Honors -- Second-Team All-Big Ten (coaches)... third-team All-Big Ten (media)... AP second-team All-Big Ten... Phil Steele third-team All-Big Ten... CSC Academic All-District... Academic All-Big Ten... part of offensive line that was recognized as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award... Hayden Fry Award, offense. 2024 -- Started at right tackle in 12 games, marking his 26th career start... paved the way for offense rushing for 200+ yards in seven games, which is the most since 2015...the team's 197.2 rushing yards per game ranked third in the Big Ten and 24th nationally, and was the most for the program since 2002... collected his first career assisted tackle in 17-20 loss at UCLA... letterwinner.
2023 Honors -- Honorable mention All-Big Ten by league media... CSC Academic All-District... Academic All-Big Ten... Dean's List student (2024 spring)... Team Hustle Award, offense. 2023 - - Started at right tackle in 13 games... paved the way for 254 rushing yards in 41-10 win over Western Michigan, which was the most recorded by Iowa since 2019... helped team tally 181 rushing yards in 20-14 win over Purdue... helped team to 200 rushing yards in 15-6 win at Wisconsin, which is the program's most vs. the Badgers since 2008... helped team to 179 rushing yards in 22-0 win over Rutgers... letterwinner.
2022 Honors -- Academic All-Big Ten... Dean's List student (2022 fall, 2023 spring). 2022 -- Saw action in 11 games, earning first career start at right guard in 21-0 Music City Bowl win over Kentucky... letterwinner.
2021 Honors -- Dean's List student (2021 fall, 2022 spring). 2021 -- Redshirted... did not see any game action due to injury.
High School Honors -- Earned all-state honors as a junior... first-team all-conference on both offense and defense as a junior. Career -- Helped prep team win state title as a freshman and junior, while reaching semifinals as a sophomore... team posted 39-2 overall record in three seasons... did not have a senior football season because of the global coronavirus pandemic... also competed in wrestling and track as a prep.
Personal -- Born 5/8/2003... human physiology major... named to principal honor list as a prep... parents are Michelle and Mike Dunker... high school coach was Ric Arand.