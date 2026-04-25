Steelers select Bernard in second round

2025

Leader of the Tide's wide receiver group ... finished tied for fifth in the SEC with seven receiving touchdowns ... also tied for 11th in the conference for total touchdowns with nine ... paced UA in receptions (64) and yards (862) while ranking second in touchdown catches ... added 18 rushes for 101 combined yards with two scores on the ground ... also threw and completed two passes for 15 combined yards ... named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, presented each year to the nation's top pass-catcher ... selected to the Biletnikoff's Watch List to start his senior season ... named an offensive (skill) player of the week by the Alabama coaching staff for his output against Tennessee. Florida State: Posted a career day in Tallahassee ... led all wideouts with eight receptions for 146 yards ... also added one rush for a three-yard gain. ULM: Paced the Tide offense for a second consecutive week ... totaled three catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns ... found the end zone from 29 and 16 yards out for UA's first two scores of the evening. Wisconsin: Contributed two touchdowns against the Badgers ... caught four passes for 62 yards and a 43-yard score ... added one rush for a two-yard touchdown to start the day's scoring. Georgia: Accumulated 55 all-purpose yards on the night ... registered a team-high tying five receptions for 35 yards and a score ... also rushed five times for 20 yards and completed a four-yard pass against the Bulldogs. Vanderbilt: Hauled in all five targets for 82 yards and a touchdown ... added one rush out of the Wildcat formation. Missouri: Totaled three catches for 20 yards in Columbia. Tennessee: Registered five receptions for 60 yards ... also led the Tide rushers with 49 yards on four carries. South Carolina: Finished with 77 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon ... caught five passes for 54 yards and a four-yard score to tie the game late in the fourth quarter ... added three rushes for 23 yards, including a game-winning 25-yard rushing touchdown with just over :30 to play. LSU: Paced the receivers with 79 yards on only three catches ... all three receptions finished in a Tide first down ... added one rush for three yards to go with a completed pass and an 11-yard gain. Oklahoma: Recorded a team-high seven catches for 71 yards against the Sooners. Auburn: Returned to the field after missing the Eastern Illinois matchup ... tallied three receptions for 24 yards to go with a four-yard rush on the ground. Georgia: Led the Tide with six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown ... found the end zone from 23 yards out, breaking multiple tackles along the way for the score. Oklahoma: Hauled in all three targets for 40 combined yards while adding one rush for no gain. Indiana: Accumulated a team-high 60 yards on four receptions in the Rose Bowl.

2024

Transferred from Washington and immediately stepped into a starting role ... led UA in receptions with 50 for 794 yards and two touchdowns to go with a two-point score ... added four rushes for 37 yards and one touchdown ... selected as an offensive (skill) player of the week by the Alabama coaching staff for his efforts against South Carolina and Auburn. Western Kentucky: Hauled in his lone target for 17 yards and a first down. USF: Recorded a team-high tying four receptions for 53 yards with a long of 22 ... also rushed one time for a 13-yard gain and a Tide first down. Wisconsin: Caught three of his five targets for 55 yards and a touchdown ... scored on a 26-yard reception. Georgia: Totaled eight points with a rushing touchdown and a two-point reception ... carried the ball two times for 18 yards, including his seven-yard score ... finished second in receptions with five for 25 yards. Vanderbilt: Converted a pair of first downs across his three catches for 70 yards ... added one rush for a gain of six yards. South Carolina: Led the Tide receivers with four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown ... converted three first downs to go with his score. Tennessee: Contributed 72 yards on five receptions against the Vols. Missouri: Accumulated 82 yards on five receptions to set game-highs in both categories. LSU: Caught one pass for no gain in Baton Rouge. Mercer: Led the Tide with four catches for 81 yards on the day. Oklahoma: Totaled four receptions for 60 yards against the Sooners. Auburn: Racked up 111 yards on seven receptions to lead the Tide in both categories ... converted six first downs and averaged 15.9 yards per catch on the day. Michigan: Recorded a game-high four catches and 80 yards.

2023 (Washington)

Played in 14 total games with seven starts in his lone season at Washington ... caught 34 passes for 419 yards ... also accumulated 43 yards and two scores on 13 rushing attempts ... added 10 kickoff returns and three punt returns.

2022 (Michigan State)

Worked in all 12 games as a true freshman at Michigan State ... totaled seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns ... contributed on special teams as well, totaling 119 yards on six kick returns while registering two tackles for the Spartans.

High School and Personal Data