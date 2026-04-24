Best remaining prospects for Day 2 of the 2026 Draft

Here is an alphabetical list of the dozen best available players after the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia - Allen sees the field well and has a strong understanding of what the offense is looking to accomplish. This paired with strong athletic ability, makes Allen a potential impact second level defender early in his career.

Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M - Because of his short arms, Bisontis is a guard-only prospect. He is excellent in protection and has rare weight room strength. Bisontis might be the second-best pure guard in this draft.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington - Boston has questionable speed and doesn't always create great separation. He is fantastic at the catch point though with his excellent size and ball skills. Boston also has excellent awareness. When the ball is thrown his way, he catches it.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee - Hood has good size and plays with an aggressive mentality, especially in press man coverage and as a tackler. His technique still needs refined, however.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee - After playing zero snaps in 2025 because of injury, that must be the only reason McCoy is still on the board. Just based off his 2024 tape, McCoy could have challenged as this year's top cornerback prospect.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State - McDonald is far and away the best pure interior run plugger in this draft class. He dominates the middle of opposing offensive lines. But what is that truly worth, especially considering that McDonald offers little as a pass-rusher?

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo - Extremely physically impressive, McNeil-Warren excels near the line of scrimmage and dominated lesser competition at Toledo. He shouldn't have to wait long to hear his name called on Friday.

Jacob Rodriquez, LB, Texas Tech - This guy just makes a ton of plays week after week. At the Combine, Rodriquez proved that he isn't lacking athletic ability either.

TJ Parker, Edge, Clemson - Parker was much more impressive two years ago for Clemson than he was in 2025. He isn't overly dynamic or twitchy, but teams will have to figure out which version of Parker they are getting.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana - Ponds really only has one negative: He is very short and small for the position. However, he is incredibly athletic and still can play above the rim. But can he survive on the outside or is Ponds slot-only at the next level?

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson - Terrell has very good tape as an inside/outside cornerback option. But cornerback is a traits-based position and Terrell's forty-yard dash time was very concerning.