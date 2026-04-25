Steelers select Allar in third round

Career: Records Set: National: Opened his collegiate career with 311 passing attempts without an interception, an FBS record, bettering Baylor's Robert Griffin III's 209 attempts in 2008. Rankings at Penn State: Ranks first all-time at Penn State in completion percentage (63.2) and interception percentage (1.3), third in touchdown passes (61), fourth in passing efficiency (142.7), 200-yard passing games (20), completions (633) and passing yards (7,402), fifth in passing attempts (1,002) and 10th in yards per pass attempt (7.4)...Among Penn State quarterbacks, ranks fourth in school history in rushing yards (732) and sixth in rushing touchdowns (12)...Sits third all-time at Penn State in touchdowns responsible for (73) and fourth in total offense (8,134)...Stands sixth at Penn State in wins by a starting quarterback (26) and 15th in starting quarterback winning percentage (.743). Notable: Since 1956, is the only FBS quarterback with 900+ career pass attempts, 50+ touchdown passes and 12 or less interceptions...Owns 20 career games with multiple touchdown passes, 10 games with three or more and two games with four or more...Has three career 300-yard passing games and 20 200-yard passing games...In 10 career games, has had both a passing and rushing touchdown.

Season: National: 2023: Joined Tennessee's Hendon Hooker (2022) as the only FBS quarterbacks ever to throw 25+ touchdown passes and 2 or less interceptions in a season...Began the season with 251 pass attempts without an interception, the sixth-most to start a season since 2000, trailing only Louisiana Tech's Colby Cameron (428; 2012), Oregon's Marcus Mariota (285; 2013), Western Kentucky's Tyrrell Pigrome (278; 2020), NC State's Ryan Finley (274; 2017) and West Virginia's Geno Smith (273; 2012). Big Ten: 2023: Became the only Big Ten quarterback, since 2000, to start a season with 175+ pass attempts and no interceptions. Records Set: 2023: Posted the lowest interception percentage (0.51) in a single season in Penn State history...Became the first quarterback in school history to throw for 10 or more touchdowns before throwing an interception in a season. Rankings: 2024: Finished second in a single-season at Penn State in completion percentage (66.5), third in passing efficiency (153.3), third in passing yardage (3,327), fourth in completions (262), tied for fourth in touchdown passes (24), tied for fifth in 200-yard games (9), sixth in passing attempts (394) and tied for ninth in yards per attempt (8.4)...Among quarterbacks, was tied for seventh in school history in rushing touchdowns (6)...Closed the season ranked third in a single season at Penn State in total yards (3,477), tied for fourth in touchdowns responsible for (30) and eighth in total offense yards per play (7.41). 2023: Finished third in a single season at Penn State in touchdown passes (25), fifth in touchdowns responsible for (29), sixth in completions (233), seventh in attempts (389), ninth in completion percentage (59.9) and tied for ninth in 200+ yard passing games (7).

Game: Rankings: 2024: Threw for 391 yards in the win at USC (10/12), the sixth-most in program history...Also completed 30 passes at USC, tied for 10th-most at Penn State. Notable: 2024: His 391-yard passing performance in the USC win was the most for a Penn State quarterback since Sean Clifford threw for 401 yards against Villanova in 2021...Threw three touchdowns in the second quarter at West Virginia (8/31), marking the first time a Penn State player threw three touchdowns in a quarter since Trace McSorley did so in the third quarter against Michigan State in 2016. 2023: In the season-opening win over West Virginia (9/2), became the first Penn State quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in his first career start since Michael Robinson threw for 379 yards vs. Wisconsin in 2003...Was the first Penn State quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in a season opener since Christian Hackenberg's 454 passing yards against UCF in 2014.

2025 • SENIOR SEASON

Awards: Preseason: Davey O'Brien Award Watch List...Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List...Manning Award Watch List...Maxwell Award Watch List...Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List.

Season: Has started in six games...Has completed 103-of-159 for 1,100 yards with eight touchdowns and has rushed for 172 yards with one touchdown...Coaching Staff Player of the Week (Nevada)...Voted a team captain.

Nevada (8/30): Completed 22-of-26 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown...Added six rushes for 20 yards...Threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kyron Hudson. FIU (9/6): Tallied 19 completions for 200 yards with two touchdowns...Completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Dinkins. Villanova (9/13): Completed 16-of-29 passes including one 23-yard touchdown pass to Trebor Pena...Compiled 209 passing yards and 18 rushing yards. Oregon (8/27): Went 14-25 through the air for 137 yards and two touchdowns...Completed a 35-yard touchdown reception to Devonte Ross...Ran the ball nine times for 42 yards, including a 20 yard-run. at UCLA (10/4): Team's top rusher with a career-high 78 yards...Threw for 200 yards on 19-of-26 attempts...Had two passing touchdowns and a career-long 27-yard run. Northwestern (10/11): Completed 13-of-20 passes for 137 yards...Rushed six times for 25 yards with one rushing touchdown.

2024 • JUNIOR SEASON

Awards: Postseason: Was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the coaches and media. Midseason: Named a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist...Earned a spot on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10 list. Weekly: Named to the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 list and was a Manning Award Star of the Week (8/31 - West Virginia). Preseason: Tabbed to the Davey O'Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Manning Award, Maxwell Award and Reese's Senior Bowl watch lists.

Season: Started all 16 games, going 262-for-394 for 3,327 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions...Rushed for 302 yards on 96 carries with six scores...Posted nine 200-yard passing games, two 300-yard passing games and seven multi-touchdown passing games...Finished with 51 completions of 20-plus yards...Named the coaching staff's Offensive Player of the Game four times (West Virginia - 8/31; Kent State - 9/21; USC - 10/12; Purdue - 11/16)...Voted a team captain.

Rankings: Finished third in the Big Ten in passing yards (3,327; 17th), and fourth in QBR (77.7; 16th), in passing efficiency (153.5; 13th), passing touchdowns (24), yards per attempt (8.4; 16th), yards per completion (12.7) and points responsible for (180).

at West Virginia (8/31): Completed 11-of-17 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns...Added six rushes for 44 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per rush...Threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Wallace III early in the second quarter...Connected with Kaytron Allen on a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter...Tossed an 18-yard touchdown to Wallace late in the second quarter...Completed six passes of 20+ yards. Bowling Green (9/7): Threw for 204 yards on 13-for-20 passing for two touchdowns and one interception...Also recorded a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter...Connected with Omari Evans on a 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter and tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Singleton in the third quarter. Kent State (9/21): Completed 17-of-21 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing score...Posted five completions of 20+ yards...Connected with Tyler Warren on a 16-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Liam Clifford in the second quarter and added a 59-yard touchdown pass to Evans in the third quarter...Also scored on a 5-yard rush in the second quarter. Illinois (9/28): Was 15-of-21 for 135 yards...Had a long completion of 20 yards to Wallace in the first quarter. UCLA (10/5): Completed 17-of-24 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown...Connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Warren in the second quarter...Scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter...Had four 20+ yard completions. at USC (10/12): Threw for a career-high 391 yards, completing 30-of-43 passes and adding two passing touchdowns...Connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to Warren in the third quarter and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Singleton in the fourth quarter...Had six completions of 20+ yards. at Wisconsin (10/26): Completed 14-of-18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half...Connected on a 6-yard touchdown pass to Singleton. Ohio State (11/2): Was 12-for-20 for 146 yards, while adding 31 rushing yards on 10 carries...Posted three completions of 20+ yards. Washington (11/9): Completed 20-of-28 passes for 220 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming...Had four completions of 20+ yards...Rushed for 12 yards on three carries. at Purdue (11/16): Connected on 17-of-19 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns...Had a 2-yard touchdown pass to Allen on Penn State's opening drive...Added a 15-yard touchdown toss to Warren in the first quarter...Threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Wallace in the third quarter...Posted four completions of 20+ yards. at Minnesota (11/23): Completed 21-of-28 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown...Connected on a 45-yard touchdown pass to Evans in the second quarter...Added a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Maryland (11/30): Went 17-of-26 for 171 yards and a touchdown...Rushed for 23 yards and a 1-yard score. vs. Oregon (12/7): Completed 20-of-39 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns...Ran for a career-high 54 yards on five carries...Connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Singleton in the first quarter and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Evans in the second quarter...Tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Wallace in the fourth quarter...Scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter. SMU (12/21): Was 13-for-22 passing for 127 yards while adding ten rushing yards. vs. Boise State (12/31): Completed 13-of-25 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns...Connected with Warren on an 11-yard touchdown pass on PSU's opening drive...Tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Evans in the first quarter...Added a 13-yard touchdown pass to Warren in the third quarter...Posted two completions of 20+ yards. vs. Notre Dame (1/9): Threw for 135 yards on 12 completions, including four completions that went for 20+ yards.

2023 • SOPHOMORE SEASON

Awards: Postseason: Earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. Midseason: Named to the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2023...Earned spots on the Maxwell Award and Manning Award watch lists. Weekly: Named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (West Virginia, 9/2)...Named to the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List twice (Iowa, 9/23; Maryland; 11/4)...Was one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week (West Virginia, 9/2).

Season: Penn State's starting quarterback in all 13 games...Completed 233-of-389 passes (59.9%) for 2,631 yards, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions...Finished with 170 rushing yards with four scores...Earned the coaching staff's Offensive Player of the Week four times (West Virginia, 9/2; Delaware, 9/9; Maryland, 11/4; Michigan State, 11/24).

Rankings: Posted a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 12.5-to-1, finishing second nationally behind Oregon's Bo Nix (15-to-1)...Tied for the Big Ten lead in passing touchdowns (25; T-18th nationally), and finished second in points responsible for (176; T-26th), fourth in passing efficiency (136.9) and passing yards (2,631), and fifth in yards per pass attempt (6.76).

West Virginia (9/2): Threw for 325 yards while completing 21 passes and throwing three touchdowns...Tossed a 72-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on Penn State's opening drive...Also connected with Lambert-Smith on a 12-yard score in the third quarter...Found Malik McClain for a 25-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter. Delaware (9/9): Completed 22-of-26 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown...Rushed for 27 yards to go along with a rushing score...Found Tyler Warren on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter...Added a 1-yard rushing score in the third quarter. at Illinois (9/16): Completed 16 passes for 208 yards, including a long of 33 yards to Liam Clifford...Ran for 24 yards with a long rush of eight yards. Iowa (9/23): Completed 25-of-37 passes for 166 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes...Set a career high with 25 completions...Added 22 yards rushing...Connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Dinkins in the second quarter...Threw 2-yard and 7-yard touchdown passes to Warren in the third quarter...Found Lambert-Smith on a 3-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. at Northwestern (9/30): Completed 18-of-33 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, while adding a rushing score...Connected with Nicholas Singleton on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter...Scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. UMass (10/14): Completed 16-of-23 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns...Threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Warren in the second quarter...Tossed two touchdowns to Theo Johnson, both in the third quarter, from 30 yards and 18 yards out...Added a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. at Ohio State (10/21): Completed 18 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown...In the fourth quarter, connected with Kaden Saunders for an 8-yard score. Indiana (10/28): Completed 20-of-31 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns...Found Lambert-Smith on a 57-yard touchdown pass with 1:46 to go in regulation for the go-ahead score...Also connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dinkins in the first quarter and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Johnson in the third quarter. at Maryland (11/4): Completed 25-of-34 passes for 240 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns...Connected with Dante Cephas on a pair of touchdowns, including a 6-yard score on the opening drive and a 15-yard strike in the fourth quarter...Also found Johnson later in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown and Warren on an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter...Posted a 21-yard run in the second quarter and finished the game with 39 rushing yards. Michigan (11/11): Ran for 49 yards, including an 11-yard rushing score...Found Johnson on a 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Rutgers (11/18): Completed 6-of-13 passes for 79 yards before exiting the game with an injury...Rushed for 28 yards on three carries. at Michigan State (11/24): Went 17-for-26 for 292 yards and two touchdowns...Had a 2-yard touchdown pass to Allen in the second quarter and a 21-yard touchdown pass to Johnson in the fourth quarter...Completed a 60-yard pass to Omari Evans in the third quarter...Also found Singleton on a 54-yard catch and run in the first quarter. vs. Ole Miss (12/30): Completed 19 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns...Added five carries for 40 yards...Connected on a 75-yard pass with Warren in the first quarter, his career-long completion...Hit Johnson on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter...Found Harrison Wallace III on a 14-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter...Posted a career-long rush of 24 yards.

2022 • TRUE FRESHMAN SEASON

Season: Appeared in 10 games...Completed 35-of-60 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns...Ran for 52 yards on 18 attempts with one rushing score.

at Purdue (9/1): Came off the bench to open the second half, completing 2-of-4 passes for 26 yards. Ohio (9/10): Completed 6-of-8 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns in relief...Found Omari Evans on a 32-yard scoring strike in the third quarter and Khalil Dinkins on a 28-yard score in the fourth quarter...Added 11 rushing yards. at Auburn (9/17): Completed both of his passing attempts for 29 yards in fourth quarter relief action. Central Michigan (9/24): Entered the game in the fourth quarter and completed two passes, including a 20-yard strike to Liam Clifford. at Michigan (10/15): Came into the game in the fourth quarter and completed five passes for 37 yards. Minnesota (10/22): Saw action in the fourth quarter, completing one pass for 9 yards. at Indiana (11/5): Entered the game in the second half and completed 9-of-12 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns...Scoring passes came on 1-yard and 4-yard throws to Harrison Wallace III and Theo Johnson, respectively...Added three carries for 11 yards. Maryland (11/12): Saw second half action and completed 3-of-6 passes for 18 yards...Added a 12-yard rush. at Rutgers (11/19): Went 5-for-10 for 42 yards passing...Rushed six times for a season-best 27 yards and 1-yard rushing touchdown, the first of his career...Recorded a long rush of 19 yards.

HIGH SCHOOL

Played for head coach Larry Laird at Medina High School...Served as a team captain in 2021...Led Medina to state regional final appearances as a junior and senior...Helped the Battling Bees to a 13-1 record, an undefeated regular season and a Greater Cleveland Conference Championship as a senior...Accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 Adidas All-America Bowl...Earned Elite 11 quarterback honors...Named the 2021 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Mr. Football, State Offensive Player of the Year, Max Preps Ohio Player of the Year and a first-team all-state selection in Division I... Selected Greater Cleveland Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Northeast Ohio Inland District Division I Offensive Player of the Year, Cleveland.com Offensive Player of the Year and Medina County MVP...As a junior and senior, was an Ohio Division I first team and Greater Cleveland Conference first team honoree...Completed 305-of-511 passes (60 percent) for 4,444 yards and 48 passing touchdowns his senior season, setting Medina County records for yards and touchdowns...Rushed for 406 yards and nine touchdowns...As a junior, threw for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for two touchdowns...Passed for 1,802 yards and 23 touchdowns during sophomore season...Holds school and county records for career passing yards (9,103), career passing touchdowns (98), season passing yards (4,444), season passing touchdowns (48), passing yards in a game (525) and passing touchdowns in a game (5)...Rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and On3 and a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals...Rated the top quarterback prospect in the country and the No. 3 overall prospect by 247Sports...Ranked as the top quarterback in the class and No. 11 overall prospect by On3...Rated as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 36 overall prospect by ESPN...Tabbed as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 70 overall prospect in the class by Rivals...Also played basketball and baseball at Medina...Named to the Merit Roll every semester.

PERSONAL