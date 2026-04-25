Steelers select Rubio in sixth round

The Steelers selected Notre Dame defensive end Gabriel Rubio with the 210th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Rubio played in six games in 2025, starting five, but missed the final six due to injury.
He appeared in 39 career games for the Fighting Irish, starting eight.
He recorded 66 tackles, 27 of them solo stops. He also recorded seven tackles for a loss, one and a half sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.
"Just in terms of the size, the length, really just intriguing in terms of a big man up front," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "Really fits what we're trying to do. Does a good job of defeating blocks. Hard to single block. The way he plays, he plays football the right way, has the right demeanor. His ability to play the run and then transition on early down run, using his length.
"You can see there's a savviness about him. Any time you're talking about a stout, big, long man playing on the interior defensive line, I think that fits the mold of what we're looking for here with the Steelers."
Rubio brings the aspect of versatility with him to the defensive line, something Graham said is necessary with all players.
"The key is to have versatility," said Graham. "My mind goes where are the multiple roles for this big body. He fits the mold for that."
HONORS AND AWARDS
- 2025 Hispanic College Football Player of the Year Watch List
AS A SENIOR (2025)
- Played in six games… made five starts… missed the final six games of the season due to injury… finished with 13 tackles – five solo and eight assisted… had half a sack and half a tackle for loss… broke up one pass… registered a season-high four tackles at Miami… tallied three tackles and half a sack against Purdue
- at MIAMI (8/31): Saw action on defense… recorded four assisted tackles
- TEXAS A&M (9/13): Started on the defensive line for the Irish… recorded a solo tackle… broke up one pass… also logged a quarterback hurry
- PURDUE (9/20): Started on the defensive line… tallied three tackles – one solo and two assisted… credited with half a sack in the win
- at ARKANSAS (9/27): Started on the defensive line for the Irish… recorded two solo tackles
- BOISE STATE (10/4): Started on the defensive line… notched two assisted tackles
- NC STATE (10/11): Started on the defensive line… recorded a solo tackle
AS A JUNIOR (2024)
- Played in 11 games for the Irish…started in three…had at least one tackle in each game played of the season… 24 total tackles – 12 assisted, 12 solo… registered a sack at USC… posted a pass breakup against Florida State
- STANFORD (10/12): Made season debut in win for the Irish… collected one solo tackle – tackle for a loss of six yards
- at GEORGIA TECH (10/19): Saw playing time on both defense and special teams… posted a solo tackle
- at NAVY (10/26): Competed on defense and special teams… tallied four tackles – two solo, two assisted
- FLORIDA STATE (11/09): Saw playing time… collected one solo tackle… added a pass breakup… first pass breakup of the season
- VIRGINIA (11/16): Competed in the win for the Irish… collected one assisted tackle
- ARMY (11/23): Saw action in the victory… had two tackles – one solo, one assisted
- at USC (11/30): Competed for the Irish in the win… posted two solo tackles, including a sack for a loss of five yards… first sack of career
- INDIANA (12/20): Saw action on defense and special teams in the win
- vs GEORGIA (1/2): Started on defense for the Irish… registered four tackles – two solo, two assisted
- vs PENN STATE (1/9): Started on the defensive line in the win… added a snap on special teams… posted four assisted tackles
- vs OHIO STATE (1/20): Started on the defensive line… collected two solo tackles
AS A SOPHOMORE (2023)
- Played in nine games in his junior season … Finished the season with 11 tackles, four solo … Batted down one pass at the line of scrimmage … Five quarterback hurries and forced a fumble during the season
- NAVY (8/26): Made his season debut against the Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland … Recorded a solo tackle … Set up Joshua Burnham's first career sack with a pressure up the middle in the third quarter
- OHIO STATE (9/23): Returned from injury to take on the Buckeyes … Finished with a solo tackle
- at DUKE (9/30): Earned a pair of assisted tackles in the victory over Duke
- USC (10/14): Finished with a solo tackle in the win … Tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage that was intercepted by Xavier Watts and returned inside the USC five yard line
- PITTSBURGH (10/28): Saw game action in the 58-7 victory over the Panthers
- at CLEMSON (11/4): Finished with three tackles, one solo … Forced a fumble with just under two minutes remaining in the game
- WAKE FOREST (11/18): Earned playing time in the home finale against the Demon Deacons
- at STANFORD (11/25): Added an assisted tackle in the win … Recorded a quarterback hurry
- OREGON STATE – TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL (12/29): Finished with a pair of assisted tackles in the win
AS A FRESHMAN (2022)
- Saw action as a reserve defensive lineman and on the goal line unit. Finished the season with 17 total tackles, six solo. A force in the run game, recording 4.0 TFLs from his interior lineman position.
- MARSHALL (9/10): Made his season-debut at Notre Dame Stadium
- BYU (10/8): Added two unassisted tackles. Added a half tackle for loss
- STANFORD (10/15): Saw extensive time, finishing with a career-best seven tackles, one solo. Added a half tackle for loss.
- UNLV (10/22): Recorded an assisted tackle.
- SYRACUSE (10/29): Rallied for a solo stop, a one-yard loss against the run.
- CLEMSON (11/5): Finished with a solo tackle.
- NAVY (11/12): Added a solo stop for a loss of four yards against the triple option.
- BOSTON COLLEGE (11/19): Recorded a solo tackle in the 44-0 rivalry game victory. Added a quarterback hurry.
- USC (11/26): Added an assisted tackle.
- South Carolina – TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (12/30): Finished with two tackles, one solo. Added TFL for a loss of three yards.
AS A FRESHMAN (2021)
- Made first appearance for the Irish against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl (1/1), making one tackle
PREP AND PERSONAL
- Four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals
- No. 106 player nationally, No. 9 defensive tackle nationally and No. 2 player from Missouri by Rivals (5.9 Rivals rank)
- No. 148 player nationally, No. 10 defensive tackle nationally and No. 3 player from Missouri by 247Sports.com
- No. 161 payer nationally, No. 32 player regionally, No. 11 defensive tackle nationally and No. 3 player from Missouri by ESPN.com (83 Scout Grade)
- Finished his senior season with 40 tackles and two sacks
- Had 117 tackles, 46.0 TFLs and 18 sacks in 2019 and Lutheran made the fourth round of the state playoffs
- Earned Second Team All-Missouri honors from MaxPreps in 2019
- Played for coach Arlen Harris at Lutheran of St. Charles County
- Son of Theresa and Angel Rubio
- Father, Angel, played football at Southeast Missouri State and was a three-time All-American
- Angel was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1998 NFL Draft, and played for four teams over two NFL seasons
- Has four siblings; Isabelle, Isaiah, Seth and Isaac
- Intends to major in fire science