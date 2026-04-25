Steelers select Rubio in sixth round

The Steelers selected Notre Dame defensive end Gabriel Rubio with the 210th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rubio played in six games in 2025, starting five, but missed the final six due to injury.

He appeared in 39 career games for the Fighting Irish, starting eight.

He recorded 66 tackles, 27 of them solo stops. He also recorded seven tackles for a loss, one and a half sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

"Just in terms of the size, the length, really just intriguing in terms of a big man up front," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "Really fits what we're trying to do. Does a good job of defeating blocks. Hard to single block. The way he plays, he plays football the right way, has the right demeanor. His ability to play the run and then transition on early down run, using his length.

"You can see there's a savviness about him. Any time you're talking about a stout, big, long man playing on the interior defensive line, I think that fits the mold of what we're looking for here with the Steelers."

Rubio brings the aspect of versatility with him to the defensive line, something Graham said is necessary with all players.