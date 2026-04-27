Steelers agree to terms with undrafted free agents

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, which set an NFL record for 805,000 fans in attendance over three days, the Steelers agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agents.

The following is the list of undrafted rookie free agents the Steelers agreed to terms with.

Steelers 2026 Undrafted Free Agents:

Devan Boykin, Cornerback, Indiana

Daylan Carnell, Linebacker, Missouri

Kevin Jobity Jr., Defensive Lineman, Syracuse

Laith Marjan, Kicker, Kansas

Lake McRee, Tight End, USC

Chamon Metayer, Tight End, Arizona State

Devan Boykin, Cornerback, Indiana: Boykin transferred to Indiana for his final season. He played in all 16 games, starting 10. He finished with 59 tackles, including 37 solo stops, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and a sack.

Daylan Carnell,Linebacker, Missouri: Carnell appeared in 56 career games, finishing wiht 174 tackles, 103 of them solo stops. He had 19.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 29 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Kevin Jobity Jr., Defensive Lineman, Syracuse: Jobity played in 38 games, with 17 starts, for Syracuse. He finished with 83 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. He played in 10 games his senior season, finishing with 30 tackles, including six for a loss, and five sacks.

Laith Marjan, Kicker, Kansas: Marjan spent one season at Kansas after transferring from East Carolina. He kicked in all 12 games in 2025, hitting 14-of-17 field goals and 40-of-40 on extra points. He converted a school record 14 consecutive field goals. His 40 extra points ranked seventh most in school history.

Lake McRee, Tight End, USC: McRee played in 51 games in his college career. He had 97 receptions for 1,154 yards, an 11.9-yard average, and seven touchdowns. His final season he appeared in 12 games, with 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns.