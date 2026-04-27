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2026 NFL Draft Round 1 ranks third all-time in viewership

Apr 27, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh didn't only draw a huge crowd in person, with a record-setting 805,000 people in attendance over the three days, but it also drew a large television audience.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft was the third most-watched audience ever, averaging 13.2 million viewers on all linear and digital platforms. Those platforms included ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, NFL+, YouTube, TikTok and X.

Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft ranked only behind the 2020 NFL Draft and 2025 NFL Draft for viewership.

The crowd in Pittsburgh for Round 1 was a record-setting 320,000 people.

In addition, fans were also tuned in to watch The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular, with the Pittsburgh-area native featuring multiple Steelers guests during his broadcast. The show had more than 54 million total minutes consumed across YouTube, TikTok, X and the ESPN App on Day 1, along with 2.2 million total views.

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