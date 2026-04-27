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Draft Watch Parties were a hit in Mexico, Ireland

Apr 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The City of Pittsburgh set a record for NFL Draft attendance, with 805,000 people taking in all of the action from the NFL Draft Theater and Stage and Point State Park.

But that isn't the only place where Steelers fans gathered to watch the Draft.

The team hosted Steelers Draft Watch Parties in Mexico City, Mexico and Dublin, Ireland, with fans packing the venues to watch the iconic event.

It kicked off in Mexico City where the Steelers held a party at Foro Indie Rocks in Mexico City, celebrating Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

Steelers' legends Kendrell Bell and Carnell Lake were on hand to greet the fans, sign autographs, pose for pictures and take a crowd selfie.

"It was fantastic," said Lake. "The people there are awesome. I don't think you can find a more passionate group of Steelers fans anywhere in the world. Being at the watch party for the Draft, you would think you were in Pittsburgh. There were 'Here We Go, Steelers' chants in English and Spanish. We have such a great following.

"It's a testament to the Steelers organization and what they have put together over the years. It's a testament to the NFL that they have created such a great, entertaining product that the world has adopted."

There was live entertainment and big screen televisions for the fans to take in all the fun.

Excitement was at a fever pitch, especially when the Steelers made their first-round pick, offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

"The fans were all cheering when Max was announced," said Lake. "People were going crazy, and it was just a great celebration."

The party was hosted by Poncho Vera and Esteban Macías, with Steelers Spanish radio personality Arturo Carlos joining them as a special guest.

The party in Dublin was held at Kennedy's Pub and Restaurant, the official pub of the Steelers in Ireland, for Day 3 of the Draft.

Steelers legend Mike Wallace was on hand for a Q & A, as well as to greet fans, sign autographs and pose for pictures.

A panel discussion regarding the Draft kept all of the guests informed and entertained throughout the evening, hosted by Virgin Media's Tommy Martin, alongside Mark Hogan, guiding fans through the night's biggest moments. Expert analysis on the Steelers' selections and outlook for the upcoming season came from Tomás Quinn and Stephanie Zambra.

Fans also had an opportunity to win Steelers items, including a signed jersey and Terrible Towels.

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