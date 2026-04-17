Draft Day Lookback: Joey Porter Sr.

Joey Porter Sr.

Linebacker

1999-2006

Drafted April 17, 1999

He was the heart and soul of the defense during his eight seasons with the Steelers, always bringing energy and tenacity to the field.

Joey Porter Sr. had a passion for football from the moment he arrived in Pittsburgh as a third-round draft pick in 1999.

He brought that to the field every game from his rookie season until his final game with the Steelers in 2006, and beyond when he went on to play for the Miami Dolphins (2007-09) and Arizona Cardinals (2010-11).

But no matter where he ended up, his heart was always in Pittsburgh, coming back to retire with the team.

"It meant everything to play for the Steelers," said Porter. "I used to watch the Steelers when I was younger. I watched all those guys. Once I got here some of those guys were still in the locker room and that was amazing too. I loved it here.

"That tradition of being a Steeler is something you can't explain. You realize it when you go somewhere else and play for a different organization. I played for some other organizations that were great, but it's nothing like Pittsburgh. It's nothing like coming home. When you come home you realize what you had when you left. I loved every moment when I was here. I loved every minute of wearing that black and gold jersey.

"I knew when I left, I would retire a Steeler. When you say Joey Porter, you think Pittsburgh. I feel like I am a Steeler."

Porter made three Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl while a member of the Steelers and was named to their all-time team. He added another Pro Bowl berth during his three years with the Dolphins before knee injuries sapped him of his skills over the last two years with Arizona. Porter was named to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s and finished with 98 career sacks.

Porter spent five seasons on the Steelers coaching staff after his retirement, including four as the team's outside linebackers coach (2015-18).

The highlight of his career was being a part of the Super Bowl XL Championship team and everything that went along with it.

"The 2005 run we went on to win Super Bowl XL," said Porter. "That is by far the best memory of my football playing career.

"We were coming off a 15-1 season, lost in the AFC Championship game the year before. We knew we had a strong team. We had some lulls in the season where we weren't where we wanted to be. We knew we couldn't lose, or it would be over.

"We hit a stretch where we got hot at the right time. That made everything come together. Everybody relied on everybody to do their job. It came together like it was supposed to.