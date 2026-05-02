NFL Draft left lasting memories in Pittsburgh

Steelers legends share the stage

There were plenty of Steelers legends taking the stage during the three days of the NFL Draft, including those who participated in the Opening Moment before Round 1 of the Draft.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw and Lynn Swann, along with legends Ben Roethlisberger and Hines Ward and current players Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt all participated in the epic moment.

"It was an honor to be asked to do it," said Roethlisberger. "With the rich tradition and history of the players that have come before me, and I've gotten the pleasure to play with, to be included in that group is just humbling and it's such an honor."

Other former and current Steelers players, and others with ties to Pittsburgh, took part in announcing the Steelers draft picks over the three days of the Draft.

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis announced the Steelers No. 1 pick, while fellow Hall of Famer John Stallworth announced the second-round pick. Stallworth was joined on stage by Jessica Nunn, the granddaughter of legendary Steelers scout Bill Nunn, who was honored during the Draft. Joey Porter Sr., Joey Porter Jr., Charlie Batch, Will Allen, Zach Frazier and Heyward also announced, some of them accompanied by community organizations.

"To be able to announce the first-round pick in this city, it was a special moment that I didn't take lightly," said Bettis. "Of all the great players that have played for this historic franchise, for them to ask me to do it is special."