Killebrew signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract. He was set to become unrestricted free agent.

Killebrew originally signed with the Steelers during the 2021 offseason and was a special teams standout last season, blocking two punts last season. He finished tied for sixth on the team with seven special teams tackles.

Killebrew was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Southern Utah. He has played in 95 games in his five seasons, starting four.

Killebrew has 62 career tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in 2017, and one forced fumble.