Early negotiating period has begun

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m. (ET), but teams can get an early jump on it.

Beginning today, March 14, at 12 noon, teams are able to begin contacting the agents of players slated to become unrestricted free agents and enter into contract negotiations during the period that ends at the start of free agency.

There are some rules that come with it, though. No contracts can be executed with a new club until the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m.

In addition, players set to become unrestricted free agents are not permitted to visit a team, other than the one they are currently with, at their facility or meet anywhere.

The Steelers have 16 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, if they are not signed ahead of the official start of the new league year.

Exclusive rights free agents (3):

DeMarkus Acy

Demarcus Christmas

J.C. Hassenauer

Restricted free agents (3):

Marcus Allen

Dwayne Haskins

Robert Spillane