Early negotiating period has begun

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m. (ET), but teams can get an early jump on it.
Beginning today, March 14, at 12 noon, teams are able to begin contacting the agents of players slated to become unrestricted free agents and enter into contract negotiations during the period that ends at the start of free agency.
There are some rules that come with it, though. No contracts can be executed with a new club until the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m.
In addition, players set to become unrestricted free agents are not permitted to visit a team, other than the one they are currently with, at their facility or meet anywhere.
The Steelers have 16 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, if they are not signed ahead of the official start of the new league year.
Exclusive rights free agents (3):
DeMarkus Acy
Demarcus Christmas
J.C. Hassenauer
Restricted free agents (3):
Marcus Allen
Dwayne Haskins
Robert Spillane
Unrestricted free agents (15 remain - 2 of the original 17 signed):
Montravius Adams
Kalen Ballage
Taco Charlton
Joshua Dobbs
Eric Ebron
Terrell Edmunds
B.J. Finney
Joe Haden
Miles Killebrew
Arthur Maulet - Signed to a two-year contract on 3/14
Ray-Ray McCloud
Chukwuma Okorafor - Signed to a three-year contract on 3/14
* Ben Roethlisberger – Retired, but still technically a UFA
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Trai Turner
James Washington
Ahkello Witherspoon