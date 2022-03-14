Early negotiating period has begun

Mar 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m. (ET), but teams can get an early jump on it.

Beginning today, March 14, at 12 noon, teams are able to begin contacting the agents of players slated to become unrestricted free agents and enter into contract negotiations during the period that ends at the start of free agency.

There are some rules that come with it, though. No contracts can be executed with a new club until the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m.

In addition, players set to become unrestricted free agents are not permitted to visit a team, other than the one they are currently with, at their facility or meet anywhere.

The Steelers have 16 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, if they are not signed ahead of the official start of the new league year.

Exclusive rights free agents (3):
DeMarkus Acy
Demarcus Christmas
J.C. Hassenauer

Restricted free agents (3):
Marcus Allen
Dwayne Haskins
Robert Spillane

Unrestricted free agents (15 remain - 2 of the original 17 signed):
Montravius Adams
Kalen Ballage
Taco Charlton
Joshua Dobbs
Eric Ebron
Terrell Edmunds
B.J. Finney
Joe Haden
Miles Killebrew
Arthur Maulet - Signed to a two-year contract on 3/14
Ray-Ray McCloud
Chukwuma Okorafor - Signed to a three-year contract on 3/14
* Ben Roethlisberger – Retired, but still technically a UFA
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Trai Turner
James Washington
Ahkello Witherspoon

Related Content

news

Okorafor signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year contract on Monday
news

Maulet signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract on Monday
news

Free agent signees to remember

SNR's Mike Prisuta, Dale Lolley and Matt Williamson each give their take on the Steelers top free agent signees in team history
news

2022 Triple Take: EDGE

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top edge rusher prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

2022 Triple Take: DT

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top defensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

Steelers-by-position: OLBs

Set with Highsmith, Watt as the starters, what the team needs here is competent depth
news

Rookie Recap: Buddy Johnson

Buddy Johnson was prepared for when his moment came
news

Asked and Answered: March 10

The franchise committed to building through the draft when Noll was hired in 1969
news

Steelers-by-position: RBs

Pick of RB Harris showcased team's policy of prioritizing the 'who' over the 'what'
news

Rookie Recap: Dan Moore Jr.

Dan Moore Jr. wasted no time getting to work his rookie season
news

Asked and Answered: March 8

Harrison is a Hall of Fame caliber player, but getting elected might not come easily
Advertising