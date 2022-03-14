Okorafor signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year contract. Okorafor was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Okorafor, the team's third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, started 16 of 17 games at right tackle in 2021. It was his second straight season primarily in a starting role, having started 15 of the 16 games he played in during the 2020 season as well.

Okorafor said he wanted to remain in the black and gold, with a big reason being Coach Mike Tomlin.

"I think just being coached by Mike Tomlin and knowing everything he is doing, and what there could be after Ben (Roethlisberger)," said Okorafor after signing. "It will be different not having Ben around, but it's also a change that was eventually going to happen. I want to be a part of the change."

Okorafor has played in 46 games in his four seasons, starting 35, and has started both postseason contests he has played in.

He said it's now time for him to step up in different ways, including from a leadership role.