Maulet signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract on Monday. Maulet, who originally signed with the team last May, was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Maulet played in 16 games in 2021, starting two. He finished the season with 46 tackles, five tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits.

Maulet spent two seasons with the New York Jets (2019-20), playing in 23 games over the two seasons and starting 11 of them, before joining the Steelers.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Memphis, signing with the New Orleans Saints following the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Saints and Indianapolis Colts during the 2018 season, before heading to the Jets.