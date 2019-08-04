Watt removed from Active/PUP List

T.J. Watt will be back in action with his teammates tonight when the team holds practice at Heinz Field as a part of the annual Family Fest.

Watt was placed on the team's Active/PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List to begin training camp with a hamstring injury.

Watt will be taking part in his first practice of training camp. He did participate in the team's OTAs and minicamp during the offseason.

Watt continues to develop into a leader for the defense, something that is happening naturally.