Washington can continue to be key piece of the puzzle

McCarthy alluded to his history of employing a lot of three-receiver formations, but added that as he continues to get to know his players in his first year on the job, he could tweak certain schemes. It's hard not to envision a heavier utilization of tight ends, and the emergence of Washington is a prime reason for that.

A perfect complement to Pat Freiermuth's receiving prowess, Washington is optimistic that his own route tree will expand under McCarthy. While he's certainly pushing well past the 264 pounds he's listed at on the official roster, Washington has used his 6-foot-7 frame, rare athleticism for his size and soft hands to progress each season in the pass game.

Washington tallied 31 receptions for 364 yards in the 2025 regular season, more than his first two years combined. He also had an average depth of target of 5.4 yards and racked up 7.4 yards after the catch per reception, both career highs.

"Darnell is a freak of nature," said outside linebacker Nick Herbig. "He's like a monster, so [we] definitely need Darnell back."

Now he is, just as Herbig is in the 2023 draft class. Washington followed suit on a new contract just one day after Herbig, which is fitting given that the two have done plenty of sparring in practice and training camp over the years.

You won't find many edge rushers with a quicker get-off than Herbig. You won't find many tight ends with heavier hands than Washington. If iron sharpens iron, it's no wonder both are now in place for the long haul in the Steel City.

"We line up from each other almost every day in camp, whenever we're both in," Washington said Wednesday. "Just going against him, competing against him and seeing his hard work pay off, it's fun seeing guys you come in with get extended."

Now "Mount Washington" joins the club, too, as his trajectory is on the incline. Washington started 13 games last season, playing more than 50% of the offensive snaps in nine.

The Steelers are 19-7 in Washington's career when he hits that threshold. Much like Freiermuth, he has never publicly lobbied for more targets or more touches. He just puts his head down, does what's asked of him and often moves humans on the other side of the line of scrimmage from Point A to Point B.

"I know my role," Washington said. "I'm not going to sit here and act like I'm a pass-catching tight end, but I'm more than a blocker. It's just my God-given ability."

Now Washington has the ability to put down roots with the Steelers' new coaching staff and do so as part of the young core signing long-term deals. But he also made a quick impression last year on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's back for another year to hit Washington over the middle, lob the ball up to him in the end zone and watch him box out overmatched defensive backs.

General manager Omar Khan mentioned earlier this offseason that he would take 20 Darnell Washingtons if he could. Washington is one of one, so Khan made sure he'll have the big man for years to come.