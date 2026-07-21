Five Fast Facts: Gabriel Rubio

"Having a person who has been through it and who has done all the hard things, and has been through all the hardships, and has been at the high of highs and lows of lows," said Rubio. "Having him there as not only a role model, but also a father, and a person that I see every day, someone who I can talk to every day about the things that are going on in my game is something very special, and I can't explain it unless you have it."