Five Fast Facts: Ryan McCollum

Learn more about center Ryan McCollum in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Ryan McCollum signed a one-year contract during free agency. He has appeared in a total of 47 games, starting three.
2. McCollum spent the 2025 season on the Steelers 53-man roster, appearing in all 17 games, after he signed back with the team in the 2025 offseason. In 2024 he appeared in 17 games, starting two when center Zach Frazier was injured. McCollum first joined the Steelers in 2022, and he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Steelers practice squad.
3. McCollum signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was then signed by the Detroit Lions, appearing in 13 games, with one start.
4. He played college football at Texas A&M where he started 10 games at center his senior season.
5. McCollum and his wife, Madelyn, welcomed their second child during last season, one day before the team defeated the Detroit Lions.