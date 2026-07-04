Five Fast Facts: Ryan McCollum

2. McCollum spent the 2025 season on the Steelers 53-man roster, appearing in all 17 games, after he signed back with the team in the 2025 offseason. In 2024 he appeared in 17 games, starting two when center Zach Frazier was injured. McCollum first joined the Steelers in 2022, and he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Steelers practice squad.