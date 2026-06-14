Five Fast Facts: Jaquan Brisker

Learn more about safety Jaquan Brisker in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Jaquan Brisker signed a one-year contract at the start of free agency this year. Brisker spent the last four years with the Chicago Bears after they drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brisker has started all 52 games he appeared in. He has 342 career tackles, 214 solo stops, 12 tackles for a loss, 21 passes defensed, seven sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2025, Brisker finished tied for second on the Bears with 93 tackles, including 52 solo stops. He had an interception, eight passes defensed and a tackle
2. Brisker played college football at Penn State where he appeared in 34 games, starting 21. He finished his college career with 153 tackles, including 86 solo stops, 10 tackles for a loss, five interceptions, 19 passes defensed and a fumble recovery.
3. Brisker is from Wilkinsburg, just outside the City of Pittsburgh, played at WPIAL powerhouse Gateway High School and grew up a Steelers fan. Now, he is going to be putting on black and gold and playing at Acrisure Stadium for the first time ever.
"It's going to be amazing," said Brisker. "I love the fans. I love Terrible Towels. I love how passionate they are, how they love Pittsburgh football overall. And 'Renegade.' I love that. I can't wait to turn the fans up."
4. As a Steelers fan, Brisker grew up watching players like Troy Polamalu, going to Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin's football camps, and watching the black and gold on television just like many other kids in the city.
"My family, they're strong Pittsburgh fans and they're so happy I'm in Pittsburgh so they don't have to cheer for nobody else," said Brisker. "They said, we're putting our black and gold back on. I'm like, let's go. They're super happy and super excited and pumped so they're ready for this opportunity.
"I love football so much. I was always an intense Steelers fan, watching games on television and stuff. This is amazing."
5. Brisker will wear No. 3, a number that has special meaning to him. His older brother, Tale' Brisker, wore No. 3 when he played at Gateway High School, before he was tragically shot and killed in 2015. Brisker is wearing the number to honor his memory.
"It means a lot, because ever since he passed, I always wanted to honor him by how I play, by the person I am off the field," said Brisker. "He was a great person, and he was a person who gave back. And that's always how my family is. We're the type of people who want to give back to people, whether it's in need or just anybody who needs help.
"For me to honor him, on and off the field, is always amazing. It's keeping his name alive. People will ask me why do you wear No. 3 and it's because of him, so I'm just keeping his name alive, keeping him in my presence.
"He wore No. 3 and passed it down to me and I just want to honor him by wearing that. It means a lot to me in my family, so it's huge."