Five Fast Facts: Jaquan Brisker

4. As a Steelers fan, Brisker grew up watching players like Troy Polamalu, going to Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin's football camps, and watching the black and gold on television just like many other kids in the city.

"My family, they're strong Pittsburgh fans and they're so happy I'm in Pittsburgh so they don't have to cheer for nobody else," said Brisker. "They said, we're putting our black and gold back on. I'm like, let's go. They're super happy and super excited and pumped so they're ready for this opportunity.

"I love football so much. I was always an intense Steelers fan, watching games on television and stuff. This is amazing."

5. Brisker will wear No. 3, a number that has special meaning to him. His older brother, Tale' Brisker, wore No. 3 when he played at Gateway High School, before he was tragically shot and killed in 2015. Brisker is wearing the number to honor his memory.

"It means a lot, because ever since he passed, I always wanted to honor him by how I play, by the person I am off the field," said Brisker. "He was a great person, and he was a person who gave back. And that's always how my family is. We're the type of people who want to give back to people, whether it's in need or just anybody who needs help.

"For me to honor him, on and off the field, is always amazing. It's keeping his name alive. People will ask me why do you wear No. 3 and it's because of him, so I'm just keeping his name alive, keeping him in my presence.