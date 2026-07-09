Five Fast Facts: Asante Samuel Jr.

Learn more about cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Asante Samuel Jr. signed a one-year contract during free agency. Samuel was first signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2025 and elevated to the 53-man roster late in the season.
2. Samuel has started 50 of 56 games he has appeared in during his career. Samuel appeared in six games in 2025, starting three, and he finished the season with 10 tackles, six of them solo stops, one interception and a pass defended.
3. Samuel was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Chargers, starting 47 of the 50 games he played in. Samuel appeared in only four games in 2024 after dealing with injuries. In four seasons with the Chargers, he had six interceptions, 37 passes defensed and a fumble recovery.
4. Samuel played college football at Florida State where he appeared in 32 games. He recorded 96 tackles, 71 of them solo stops, 33 passes defensed, four interceptions, three tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
5. Samuel is the son of former NFL standout Asante Samuel Sr., but the younger takes great pride in creating his own legacy.