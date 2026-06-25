Five Fast Facts:  Cole Holcomb 

3. Holcomb spent four seasons with the Washington Commanders (2019-2022) after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 50 games in Washington, starting 48 of them. He recorded 382 tackles, including 233 solo stops, and 15 tackles for a loss. He had four and a half sacks, three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and 10 passes defensed. He also had nine quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

4. Holcomb suffered a severe season-ending knee injury in 2023, which also forced him to miss the entire 2024 season as he went through rehab. He beat the odds, returning in 2025 and appeared in 14 games, starting three. He had 28 tackles, 18 of them solo stops, a forced fumble and nine special teams tackles.

Holcomb was honored in 2025 as the Steelers Ed Block Courage Award recipient, which was voted on by his teammates, and is given to a player who has shown courage either coming back from an injury or a life-altering situation.