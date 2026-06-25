Five Fast Facts:  Cole Holcomb 

Learn more about linebacker Cole Holcomb in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Cole Holcomb was signed to a two-year contract during free agency to continue his career with the Steelers. Holcomb originally signed with the Steelers in 2023 as an unrestricted free agent.
2. Holcomb has appeared in 72 career games, starting 59. He has 464 tackles, 282 solo stops, and 19 tackles for a loss. He has added four and a half sacks, 12 passes defensed, three interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
3. Holcomb spent four seasons with the Washington Commanders (2019-2022) after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 50 games in Washington, starting 48 of them. He recorded 382 tackles, including 233 solo stops, and 15 tackles for a loss. He had four and a half sacks, three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and 10 passes defensed. He also had nine quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
4. Holcomb suffered a severe season-ending knee injury in 2023, which also forced him to miss the entire 2024 season as he went through rehab. He beat the odds, returning in 2025 and appeared in 14 games, starting three. He had 28 tackles, 18 of them solo stops, a forced fumble and nine special teams tackles.
Holcomb was honored in 2025 as the Steelers Ed Block Courage Award recipient, which was voted on by his teammates, and is given to a player who has shown courage either coming back from an injury or a life-altering situation.
5. Holcomb and his wife, Casey, announced on their Instagram accounts that they are expecting their second child this year.