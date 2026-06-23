Five Fast Facts: Sebastian Joseph-Day

Learn more about defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Sebastian Joseph-Day signed a two-year contract with the Steelers at the start of free agency. He has appeared in 105 games, with 90 starts, in eight seasons in the NFL. He has recorded 315 tackles, 169 solo stops, 30 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

2. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 195th overall pick. He spent four seasons with the Rams (2018-21), before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. He spent time with the Chargers and San Francisco 49ers in 2023 season, and the last two seasons (2024-25) with the Tennessee Titans.

3. Joseph-Day plays a physical brand of football, with his nickname 'Bash' fitting right in for that. It's a contrast from his smiling, fun-loving off-the-field personality.

"That's definitely my deal for sure," said Joseph-Day. "Very different in both. That's me, 100 percent.

"There is something on the field. I don't even think about it. It just happens. I just know what time it is and get locked in. It's time. I am not nice Sebastian anymore. It's time to get it done.