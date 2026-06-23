Five Fast Facts: Sebastian Joseph-Day

Learn more about defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Sebastian Joseph-Day signed a two-year contract with the Steelers at the start of free agency. He has appeared in 105 games, with 90 starts, in eight seasons in the NFL. He has recorded 315 tackles, 169 solo stops, 30 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
2. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 195th overall pick. He spent four seasons with the Rams (2018-21), before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. He spent time with the Chargers and San Francisco 49ers in 2023 season, and the last two seasons (2024-25) with the Tennessee Titans.
3. Joseph-Day plays a physical brand of football, with his nickname 'Bash' fitting right in for that. It's a contrast from his smiling, fun-loving off-the-field personality.
"That's definitely my deal for sure," said Joseph-Day. "Very different in both. That's me, 100 percent.
"There is something on the field. I don't even think about it. It just happens. I just know what time it is and get locked in. It's time. I am not nice Sebastian anymore. It's time to get it done.
"I'm just 'Bash' then. I don't know."
4. Joseph-Day has a side to him other than football player. When he was in Los Angeles, he hosted an online video series dubbed 'Dine N Bash' which combined his passion for food and culture. He also was the co-host of 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' where he interviewed athletes and celebrities along with Tyson, the former heavyweight champion.
"It was hilarious," said Joseph-Day. "It was a good time. You never knew what you were going to get. Uncle Mike is a great guy. It was really fun."
5. Joseph-Day earned his master's degree in labor relations from Rutgers this offseason. He earned an undergraduate degree from the school in journalism and media studies.
"It was an awesome experience and it's cool to get my master's and go back and finish that," said Joseph-Day. "When I first got in the league, I wanted to establish myself first as a player. I made sure I locked in on that, and obviously I did that. It was really important for me to complete my master's degree because I truly believe that I had to finish what I started."