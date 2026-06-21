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Five Fast Facts: Brock Hoffman

Jun 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about offensive lineman Brock Hoffman in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Brock Hoffman signed a one-year contract during free agency. Hoffman was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was added to the Browns practice squad but released midway through the season and signed by the Dallas Cowboys.

2. Hoffman has appeared in 54 games, starting 16, over four seasons, all with the Cowboys and has allowed just half a sack in his career. He has played both guard positions as well as center for Dallas.

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3. In 2025, Hoffman appeared in 17 games, starting seven. The Cowboys offense was ranked second overall in the NFL, as well as second in passing and ninth in rushing. In addition, they were second in first downs per game and fourth in total yards per play.

4. Hoffman played for Coach Mike McCarthy from 2022-24 while with the Cowboys.

5. He began his college career at Coastal Carolina (2017-18), before transferring to Virginia Tech (2019-21). He started a total of 46 of the 47 games he appeared in during his college career and was named honorable mention All-ACC in 2021.

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