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Five Fast Facts: Max Iheanachor

Jul 14, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about offensive tackle Max Iheanachor in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. The Steelers drafted Max Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the 21st overall selection. Iheanachor appeared in 32 games for Arizona State, starting 31.

2. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2025 when he didn't allow a single sack, and only allowed three quarterback hits and 11 hurries for a total of 14 pressures.

3. Played basketball in high school, and had previously played soccer, but had fallen in love with football and knew he wanted to 'chase the dream' so he enrolled in the JUCO ranks at East Los Angeles College. He was a four-star prospect per On3 Sports.

4. Moved to the United States from Nigeria with his family when he was 13-years old, with his parents having a dream of a better life for their family.

5. His parents had a goal of him landing a job as a doctor or lawyer, but he convinced them football was a good route for him to take.

"They were just trying to put us in a better position, to get the best education out there," said Iheanachor. "My parents, they like lawyers and doctors, I'm not a lawyer and doctor, but close to it. They're excited."

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