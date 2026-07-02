Five Fast Facts: Esezi Otomewo

Learn more about defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Esezi Otomewo signed a one-year contract this offseason. Otomewo was first signed by the Steelers during the 2025 offseason. Last season he appeared in 12 games, finished with nine tackles, five of them solo stops. He had one sack and a tackle for a loss.
2. In four seasons in the NFL he has appeared in 21 games, starting two. He has 18 tackles, eight of them solo stops, two tackles for a loss and one and a half sacks.
3. Otomewo was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 165th overall pick. In his rookie season, he appeared in five games for the Vikings, recording five tackles, three of them solo stops.
4. He spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2023-24) and appeared in four games in 2024, starting two of them, while registering four tackles, two quarterback hits and half a sack.
5. Otomewo played college football at Minnesota where he played in 46 games and finished with 81 tackles, 50 of them solo stops. He added 13.5 tackles for a loss, seven and a half sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection in 2021.