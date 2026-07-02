Five Fast Facts: Esezi Otomewo

3. Otomewo was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 165th overall pick. In his rookie season, he appeared in five games for the Vikings, recording five tackles, three of them solo stops.

4. He spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2023-24) and appeared in four games in 2024, starting two of them, while registering four tackles, two quarterback hits and half a sack.