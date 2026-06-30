Five Fast Facts: Cameron Johnston

3. Johnston appeared in 13 games in 2023, punting 66 times for 3,145 yards, a gross 47.7-yard average. He downed 30 punts inside the 20-yard line, an impressive 45 percent. He nailed a 74-yard punt in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, punting from his own end zone for a career-long, and the longest in Texans history. He punted in both of the Texans postseason games last season, averaging 46 yards in the AFC Wild Card win over the Browns, and 43.4 yards in Divisional Round loss to the Ravens.