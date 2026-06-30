Five Fast Facts: Cameron Johnston

Learn more about punter Cameron Johnston in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Cameron Johnston signed a three-year contract with the Steelers during free agency. Johnston, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, spent the last three years with the Houston Texans. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 NFL Draft, spending three seasons there.
2. Johnston has played in 95 games, punting 445 times for 21,029 yards, a gross 47.3-yard average, with a net average of 42.4 yards. He has downed 182 punts inside the 20-yard line. He has hit a punt of at least 60 yards in each of his first six seasons.
3. Johnston appeared in 13 games in 2023, punting 66 times for 3,145 yards, a gross 47.7-yard average. He downed 30 punts inside the 20-yard line, an impressive 45 percent. He nailed a 74-yard punt in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, punting from his own end zone for a career-long, and the longest in Texans history. He punted in both of the Texans postseason games last season, averaging 46 yards in the AFC Wild Card win over the Browns, and 43.4 yards in Divisional Round loss to the Ravens.
4. Johnston is from Geelong, Australia, and was selected by the Melbourne Football Club in the 2011 AFL rookie draft. Johnston trained for a career in American football with former Australian soccer player and NFL punter Nathan Champman.
5. Johnston played four seasons at Ohio State where he was named Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and was a second-team All-America selection his senior year.
He also attended St. Joseph's College in Newtown, Australia and took part in the Melbourne-based punter/kicker training ground Prokick Australia.