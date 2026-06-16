Five Fast Facts: Rico Dowdle

4. Dowdle played for Coach Mike McCarthy while he was in Dallas and coming to Pittsburgh was an easy decision for him.

"He's a players' coach," said Dowdle of McCarthy. "He's a great leader. He can lead his team. He is from Pittsburgh, so I know he loves that. You have your guy here. It would mean more to him to hold that trophy up here in Pittsburgh.

"Pittsburgh is a great football place. When you hear Pittsburgh, you think football.

"Even when I played for Coach McCarthy back in Dallas, when we were talking about Pittsburgh, when we came here and played he would tell us about the atmosphere, the fan base. Getting back with Coach McCarthy, that was a big factor."