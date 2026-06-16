Five Fast Facts: Rico Dowdle

Learn more about running back Rico Dowdle in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Rico Dowdle signed a two-year contract at the start of free agency. Dowdle, who is entering his seventh NFL season, spent the 2025 season with the Carolina Panthers after playing five seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
2. Dowdle has appeared in 69 games, starting 26, with 567 carries for 2,540 yards, a 4.5-yard average, and 10 touchdowns. He also has 95 receptions for 690 yards, a 7.3-yard average, and six touchdowns. In 2025, Dowdle started 11 of 17 games he appeared in for the Panthers, carrying the ball 236 times for 1,076 yards, a 4.6-yard average, while adding a career-high six touchdowns. He also had 39 receptions for 297 yards, a 7.6-yard average, and one receiving touchdown. In addition, Dowdle returned eight kickoffs for 197 yards, a 24.6-yard average, including a long of 30 yards.
3. The last two seasons he turned in 1,000-yard performances, with 1,076 rushing yards in 2025 and a career-high 1,079 yards in 2024.
4. Dowdle played for Coach Mike McCarthy while he was in Dallas and coming to Pittsburgh was an easy decision for him.
"He's a players' coach," said Dowdle of McCarthy. "He's a great leader. He can lead his team. He is from Pittsburgh, so I know he loves that. You have your guy here. It would mean more to him to hold that trophy up here in Pittsburgh.
"Pittsburgh is a great football place. When you hear Pittsburgh, you think football.
"Even when I played for Coach McCarthy back in Dallas, when we were talking about Pittsburgh, when we came here and played he would tell us about the atmosphere, the fan base. Getting back with Coach McCarthy, that was a big factor."
5. Dowdle played college football at South Carolina where he appeared in 39 games, starting 29. He had 428 carries for 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 62 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns.