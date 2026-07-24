Five Fast Facts: Robert Spears-Jennings

Learn more about safety Robert Spears-Jennings in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. The Steelers selected Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings with the 224th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
2. In four seasons he appeared in 47 games. He played in all 13 games in 2025, starting the final 12 games.
3. He finished his Oklahoma career with 178 tackles, including 101 solo stops. He recorded eight tackles for a loss of 33 yards. He recorded two and a half tackles and two interceptions.
4. Spears-Jennings grew up in a military family, with both of his parents serving in the United States Navy.
He was born in South Carolina, but because of military duties lived in Maryland, Florida, Virginia, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, before moving to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma where he went to high school.
"It made me accountable, made me team-oriented, made me learn how to work with a team, because I'm always moving around," said Spears-Jennings of growing up in a military family. "I adapt well, very coachable. So yeah, that's what the military did for me."
5. He hyphenated his last name to honor both of his parents' last names.