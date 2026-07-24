Five Fast Facts: Robert Spears-Jennings

4. Spears-Jennings grew up in a military family, with both of his parents serving in the United States Navy.

He was born in South Carolina, but because of military duties lived in Maryland, Florida, Virginia, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, before moving to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma where he went to high school.

"It made me accountable, made me team-oriented, made me learn how to work with a team, because I'm always moving around," said Spears-Jennings of growing up in a military family. "I adapt well, very coachable. So yeah, that's what the military did for me."