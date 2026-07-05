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Five Fast Facts: Julius Welschof

Jul 05, 2026 at 05:00 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about linebacker Julius Welschof in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Julius Welschof spent the last two seasons on the Steelers practice squad after signing with team as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

2. While he has yet to see any playing time in the NFL, or be active for a game, he has provided depth at the linebacker position and has been a valuable addition.

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3. Welschof started at defensive end for the University of Charlotte, but had his 2023 season cut short due to injury, playing in four games. He began his career at Michigan where he played in 35 games. In 2022 he played in all 14 games.

4. Welschof is from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany.

5. With the Steelers expanding their brand to Germany through the NFL's Global Markets Program, Welschof has been an ambassador for the team, which has included taking part in Flag Football Clinics the last two years in Germany.

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