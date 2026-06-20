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Five Fast Facts: Jack Driscoll 

Jun 20, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about offensive tackle Jack Driscoll in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Jack Driscoll signed a one-year contract with the Steelers during free agency, providing depth on the offensive line.

2. Driscoll spent the majority of the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad, and was elevated to the 53-man roster in December, but didn't see any playing time during the 2025 season.

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3. Driscoll was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Eagles, appearing in 67 games, starting 18.

4. Driscoll played college football at Auburn, where he appeared in 25 games over two seasons. Prior to his time at Auburn, he spent two seasons at Massachusetts where he appeared in 22 games.

5. Driscoll was born on April Fools Day, April 1, 1997, which led to his mother playing pranks on him growing up.

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