Five Fast Facts: Eli Heidenreich 

Learn more about running back/receiver Eli Heidenreich in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. The Steelers selected Navy running back/receiver Eli Heidenreich with the 230th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
2. Heidenreich, who is from the Pittsburgh area and played at Mt. Lebanon High School, was in the green room at Acrisure Stadium for the NFL Draft when the Steelers selected him.
"It was awesome," said Heidenreich on being drafted by the Steelers. "I had the whole spectrum of emotions. It's really been incredible. I am just thankful for the opportunity. I was born and raised a Steelers fan. The chance for me to go and put on that uniform and contribute to that team is unbelievable."
3. He grew up a Steelers fan so playing for the Steelers is a dream come true for him.
"I think the earliest moment for me that I can remember is watching the Steelers play the Cardinals in the Super Bowl and just watching that game and everything that took place for us to go out and win that Super Bowl, I think that was really when it started," he said. "I remember James Harrison, that play specifically, his 100-yard pick six. I went and asked my dad shortly after that for a James Harrison jersey, which I got later on that summer. That's kind of when it started."
4. He appeared in 38 games for the Naval Academy, with 109 receptions for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He also carried the ball 169 times for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns.
Life was about more than football for him in college, though, as they don't make it easy in the Academy.
"It was tough some days," said Heidenreich. "That's done on purpose. It's designed to be stressful. They want you to have to operate in a stressful environment and get used to that.
"I'm thankful for those tough times. There were some long nights there. You've got a lot on your plate. But it just teaches you how to deal with that stress and really time management, be able to plan out your days and weeks in the time that makes sense for you.
"The Academy is tough sometimes, but I'm glad I went through that struggle. I think it made me a better person."
5. Heidenreich explained his Naval Academy commitment, which he said won't interfere with him joining the Steelers. He said after his graduation on May 22 he is commissioned to the Reserves in the United States Marine Corps.
"All of my time and focus will be on football," said Heidenreich. "I won't have any military obligations to take me away from football. They may ask me to do some PR-related event in the offseason to shine a light on the Marine Corps, on the military, but that's all I'll have to do.
"Afterwards I'll have a choice to go back and serve in an active role, but as far as I'm concerned right now, I'm worried about being a Steeler."