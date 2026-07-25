Five Fast Facts: Eli Heidenreich 

4. He appeared in 38 games for the Naval Academy, with 109 receptions for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He also carried the ball 169 times for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns.

Life was about more than football for him in college, though, as they don't make it easy in the Academy.

"It was tough some days," said Heidenreich. "That's done on purpose. It's designed to be stressful. They want you to have to operate in a stressful environment and get used to that.

"I'm thankful for those tough times. There were some long nights there. You've got a lot on your plate. But it just teaches you how to deal with that stress and really time management, be able to plan out your days and weeks in the time that makes sense for you.

"The Academy is tough sometimes, but I'm glad I went through that struggle. I think it made me a better person."

5. Heidenreich explained his Naval Academy commitment, which he said won't interfere with him joining the Steelers. He said after his graduation on May 22 he is commissioned to the Reserves in the United States Marine Corps.

"All of my time and focus will be on football," said Heidenreich. "I won't have any military obligations to take me away from football. They may ask me to do some PR-related event in the offseason to shine a light on the Marine Corps, on the military, but that's all I'll have to do.