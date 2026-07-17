Five Fast Facts: Gennings Dunker

Learn more about guard Gennings Dunker in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. The Steelers selected Iowa guard Gennings Dunker with the 96th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
2. Dunker has appeared in 47 games for the Hawkeyes, with 38 starts. He started all 13 games in 2025, as well as all 11 games he appeared in during the 2024 season.
3. He was a first-team All-Big Ten (media) and third-team All-Big Ten (coaches) selection in 2025.
4. Dunker was the hay bale toss champion at Iowa's Solon Beef Days in 2022 and 2023, even setting an event record.
"I grew up baling hay back home in Lena, Illinois," said Dunker. "There was kind of a hay baling contest in Solon, Iowa. It was an O-line tradition to go do it. Someone had to do it, so I guess me and Lo Jo (Logan Jones) went out there a couple times, and I guess I got him. It's fun too because it's bragging rights. Like when me and Lo Jo did it, we were tied at 14 feet and then he missed and then I got 14 feet, six inches. I don't think I ever let him forget that I beat him."
5. Dunker has let his hair grow out into a mullet over the past few years.
"I copied my guard, Connor Colby, who plays for the Niners right now," said Dunker. "I did a little case study on him, and I saw his progression through the years when we grew it out together. Then he got drafted by the Niners (2025 NFL Draft), and I was like, maybe it's kind of a secret, so I figured I'd keep it with him."