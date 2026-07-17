Five Fast Facts: Gennings Dunker

"I grew up baling hay back home in Lena, Illinois," said Dunker. "There was kind of a hay baling contest in Solon, Iowa. It was an O-line tradition to go do it. Someone had to do it, so I guess me and Lo Jo (Logan Jones) went out there a couple times, and I guess I got him. It's fun too because it's bragging rights. Like when me and Lo Jo did it, we were tied at 14 feet and then he missed and then I got 14 feet, six inches. I don't think I ever let him forget that I beat him."