Five Fast Facts: Michael Pittman Jr.

Learn more about receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Michael Pittman Jr. was acquired by the Steelers via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason and was then signed to a new three-year contract. Pittman, who was drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, spent the last six seasons with the Colts, appearing in 95 games, with 86 starts.

2. He has 485 receptions for 5,254 yards, a 10.8-yard average, and 25 touchdowns. He also has 11 carries for 100 yards, a 9.1-yard average. He has started one postseason game in his career, finishing with five receptions for 90 yards. Last season Pittman appeared in 17 games, starting 16. He finished the year with 80 receptions for 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

Pittman is looking forward to working with Coach Mike McCarthy, especially with him being an offensive-minded coach.

"When I got to talk to (General Manager) Omar (Khan) and Coach Mike (McCarthy), it really got me fired up to be here," said Pittman. "I was telling Coach that I'm excited for this opportunity and that it's going to be great. He was telling me about his plans and everything for this offense, and the things that we are going to do, and everything just sounded great. I'm excited to turn those words into a reality.

"He's an offensive coach and he's calling plays and everything, it's going to be fun.

"I love going out there and being tough and playing that brand of football. I feel like I fit in well here with that bully-ball mentality they have here, which they've had for as long as I can remember. I feel like it fits me perfectly.

"Any way that I can add to this team, I'm going to do everything that I can to make this team better and learn from them and try to get it done.