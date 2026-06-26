Five Fast Facts: Travis Homer

Learn more about running back Travis Homer in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Travis Homer signed a one-year contract with the Steelers during free agency. Homer was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 204th overall pick. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks (2019-22) and the last three with the Chicago Bears (2023-25).
2. In seven seasons, he has appeared in 85 games, starting two. He has carried the ball 90 times for 474 yards, a 5.3-yard average, and one touchdown. He also has 55 receptions for 475 yards, an 8.6-yard average, and two touchdowns. In addition to his role on offense, he was used heavily on special teams. He has 46 special teams tackles, 29 solo stops. He has one forced fumble, two fumble returns and one special teams touchdowns.
3. Homer played college football at the University of Miami where he appeared in 38 games over three seasons. He carried the ball 334 times for 1,995 yards, a six-yard average, and 12 touchdowns. He also had 37 receptions for 405 yards, a 10.9-yard average, and one touchdown, while being named second team All-ACC in 2017 and 2018.
4. Homer traveled to Japan last offseason, visiting Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.
5. Homer had his jersey retired at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida in 2022, the first player in the school's history to have their jersey retired.