Five Fast Facts: Travis Homer

1. Travis Homer signed a one-year contract with the Steelers during free agency. Homer was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 204th overall pick. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks (2019-22) and the last three with the Chicago Bears (2023-25).

2. In seven seasons, he has appeared in 85 games, starting two. He has carried the ball 90 times for 474 yards, a 5.3-yard average, and one touchdown. He also has 55 receptions for 475 yards, an 8.6-yard average, and two touchdowns. In addition to his role on offense, he was used heavily on special teams. He has 46 special teams tackles, 29 solo stops. He has one forced fumble, two fumble returns and one special teams touchdowns.