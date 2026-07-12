Five Fast Facts: Daylen Everette 

Learn more about cornerback Daylen Everette in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. The Steelers selected Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
2. Everette appeared in 55 games for the Bulldogs, recording 150 tackles, 107 of them solo stops. He had five tackles for a loss and one sack.
3. Everette had five interceptions, 24 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
4. His football IQ is something that attracted the Steelers to Everette.
"We just want good football players," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "And then having a football IQ when you talk ball to him. There's a level of intelligence there that is intriguing and knowing the system he came from, that makes it even more intriguing. Good football player, and like most of those guys, you've just got to play hard, earn the trust of the veterans and then we'll see how it plays out in September."
5. Everette played at Georgia, the same school the offensive tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Darnell Washington and already has a bond with the two veterans.
"I know them pretty well," said Everette. "They were with me my freshman year at Georgia, so I got to hang out with them a good bit. They were the older guys, and even though they didn't play my position, I still tried to sit back and learn from them being in college football, what it takes, and they did a good job of showing me the ropes earlier in my career."