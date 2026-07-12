Five Fast Facts: Daylen Everette 

4. His football IQ is something that attracted the Steelers to Everette.

"We just want good football players," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "And then having a football IQ when you talk ball to him. There's a level of intelligence there that is intriguing and knowing the system he came from, that makes it even more intriguing. Good football player, and like most of those guys, you've just got to play hard, earn the trust of the veterans and then we'll see how it plays out in September."

5. Everette played at Georgia, the same school the offensive tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Darnell Washington and already has a bond with the two veterans.