Five Fast Facts: Germie Bernard

3. He finished tied for fifth in the SEC with seven receiving touchdowns in 2025. In addition, he was tied for 11th in the conference for total touchdowns with nine. He was also named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, presented each year to the nation's top pass catcher.

4. Bernard spent the 2022 season at Michigan State and the 2023 at the University of Washington before he transferred to Alabama for his final two college seasons.

5. Bernard played at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada with offensive tackle Troy Fautanu for one season. The two were also teammates at the University of Washington for one season.