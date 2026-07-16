Five Fast Facts: Germie Bernard

Learn more about receiver Germie Bernard in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. The Steelers selected Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard with the 47th pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, a player offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio is excited about.
"Germie is a tremendous person," said Angelichio. "His energy, his character, his makeup, who he is as a person. A great football player, real productive player. Had a lot of success. He comes from a great program with a lot of history and tradition."
2. Bernard appeared in 27 games at Alabama, finishing with 114 receptions for 1,656 yards, a 14.5-yard average, and nine touchdowns. In 2025, he appeared in 14 games, finishing with 64 receptions for 862 yards, a 13.5-yard average, and seven touchdowns.
3. He finished tied for fifth in the SEC with seven receiving touchdowns in 2025. In addition, he was tied for 11th in the conference for total touchdowns with nine. He was also named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, presented each year to the nation's top pass catcher.
4. Bernard spent the 2022 season at Michigan State and the 2023 at the University of Washington before he transferred to Alabama for his final two college seasons.
5. Bernard played at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada with offensive tackle Troy Fautanu for one season. The two were also teammates at the University of Washington for one season.
"Me and Troy are really good friends," said Bernard. "He was a mentor to me. Not only in high school, but also in college. Being at Washington with him, he has definitely taught me a lot. I went under his wing, and I just learned as much as I could from him. Now to reunite with him with the Pittsburgh Steelers is a dream come true. A full circle moment."