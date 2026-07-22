Five Fast Facts: Drew Allar

Learn more about quarterback Drew Allar in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. The Steelers selected Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with the 76th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. Allar appeared in 45 games for Penn State, with 35 starts. He completed 633 passes for 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns in four seasons for the Nittany Lions.

"Very excited to have Drew in our room," said Tom Arth, the Steelers quarterbacks coach. "Drew's a young man who I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to get to know since he was pretty young. I was coaching in college in Ohio at the University of Akron when Drew was in high school, so I've been watching Drew since he was probably 14 or 15 years old.