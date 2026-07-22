Five Fast Facts: Drew Allar

Learn more about quarterback Drew Allar in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. The Steelers selected Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with the 76th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
2. Allar appeared in 45 games for Penn State, with 35 starts. He completed 633 passes for 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns in four seasons for the Nittany Lions.
"Very excited to have Drew in our room," said Tom Arth, the Steelers quarterbacks coach. "Drew's a young man who I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to get to know since he was pretty young. I was coaching in college in Ohio at the University of Akron when Drew was in high school, so I've been watching Drew since he was probably 14 or 15 years old.
"You saw the talent, you saw the ability, you certainly saw the stature and all of those things. To see what he's accomplished and how far he's come is really special for me. Now to have the chance to have him here in Pittsburgh and in our quarterback room I think is outstanding."
3. He had his best season in 2024 when he started all 16 games, completing 262 of 394 passes, 66.5%, for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the coaches and media.
4. Allar is from Medina, Ohio and grew up a Browns fan. He said his family made a quick conversion to Steelers fans when he was drafted.
"They're all converted," said Allar. "My family was already split between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. I have a lot of close friends and relatives that either grew up in this area, or they were Steelers fans their whole life. So, it wasn't too hard to convince everybody.
"I was a Browns fan growing up, but that's gone out the window right now. I'm very excited to be a Steeler. I know how serious the culture is around sports in Pittsburgh and how much pride the fans take in all the pro teams. I'm really excited to play for a fan base and an organization that has such high tradition and standards."
5. His father, Kevin Allar, played football at Eastern Michigan and was a tight end for former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch.