Five Fast Facts: Kaden Wetjen

Learn more about receiver/returner Kaden Wetjen in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. The Steelers selected Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. Wetjen started seven of the 40 games he appeared in for Iowa. He had 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown over three seasons.

He also shined as a punt returner, with 954 return yards, a 17.7-yard average, and four touchdowns. He also returned 56 kickoffs for 1,538 yards, a 27.5-yard average, and two touchdowns.

3. Wetjen was a consensus All-American in 2025 as a returner, including Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, USA Today, On3, and PFF first-team All-America. He was also named to The Athletic second-team All-America list.

4. Wetjen won the 2025 Jet Award, which honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football. It was the second time he won it, previously doing so in 2024.