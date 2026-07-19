Five Fast Facts: Riley Nowakowski 

Learn more about fullback Riley Nowakowski in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. The Steelers selected Indiana fullback Riley Nowakowski with the 169th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
2. Nowakowski appeared in 16 games in 2025, finishing with 32 receptions for 387 yards out of the backfield and two touchdowns. He also had two carries, for two yards, both touchdowns.
"I've been used almost everywhere," said Nowakowski. "I played fullback, I played inline tight end, did a lot of H-back work too. I've done a little bit of everything, and I think that is extremely helpful because I feel comfortable in any position."
3. Nowakowski began his college career at Wisconsin, before he transferred to Indiana for his final season.
4. Described himself as a Pittsburgh-type player, who is 'blue-collar' and not flashy.
"I would say I'm physical, relentless, just a blue-collar, gritty guy," said Nowakowski. "I like to show up to work and get things done. I don't really like to do anything too special. I'm not big on flair or anything. I probably won't have any cool touchdown celebrations or nothing, but I'm going to go in there and give everything I got every day."
5. Nowakowski was adopted as a baby by Scott and Rhonda Nowakowski.