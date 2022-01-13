Smith-Schuster returns to practice

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 16 with a shoulder injury.
Smith-Schuster still remains on the Reserve/Injured List and the team has a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List.
Smith-Schuster suffered the shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Steelers Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos and underwent surgery for it.
Smith-Schuster had 15 receptions for 129 yards, an 8.6-yard average, and no receiving touchdowns in five games prior to the injury. He had three carries for nine yards and one rushing touchdown.
The team also activated receiver James Washington from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Washington was placed on the list on Jan. 8 and didn't play in the regular season finale against the Ravens.