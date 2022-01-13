Smith-Schuster returns to practice

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 16 with a shoulder injury.

Smith-Schuster still remains on the Reserve/Injured List and the team has a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

Smith-Schuster suffered the shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Steelers Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos and underwent surgery for it.

Smith-Schuster had 15 receptions for 129 yards, an 8.6-yard average, and no receiving touchdowns in five games prior to the injury. He had three carries for nine yards and one rushing touchdown.