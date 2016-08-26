Xtra Points: Ben rocks, AB rolls and more

"It feels good. It feels good to get out and go against someone else, to have everybody out there," said Roethlisberger. "We anticipated playing the half depending on how things went. They went pretty good the first two series so Coach said that's enough."

Roethlisberger opened the game by leading the team on an 11 play, 61 yard drive that culminated in a five-yard touchdown reception by Jesse James.

On the next drive, Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown in stride and he then broke free for a 57-yard touchdown.

While Roethlisberger went to Brown several times, he spread the ball around.

"We came in today with a game plan of no huddle," said Roethlisberger. "We were 90 percent no huddle. When we are doing that it's about me trying to find the right matchups and taking what they give us. Could I throw the ball to AB every time? Probably. They were doing a lot of doubling AB and trying to get safeties over the top. You have to get other guys the ball and try and showcase what we have in terms of weapons and I think we have a lot of good ones."

AB being AB: Another player who saw his first preseason action was Brown. And he didn't disappoint.

Brown finished the night with four receptions for 87 yards. And that was in just two offensive series. Brown also had the 57-yard touchdown, which he caught around the 40-yard line and took off running.