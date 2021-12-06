Tomlin on the rivalry, next man up, Diontae & more

Bringing out the best: It came down to the wire, but Coach Mike Tomlin was definitely pleased with the outcome of the Steelers 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The win keeps the Steelers right in the mix in the AFC North with a 6-5-1 record.

"It's put up and shut up time for us," said Tomlin. "That's just the state that we're in, and we talked about it all week. I appreciate the efforts in terms of putting up, but we got a short week. We've got to go to Minnesota.

"I'm appreciative of the efforts. Man, it was much needed. I'm appreciative of the atmosphere that Steelers Nation provided and working in the comforts of Heinz Field.

"I'm appreciative of the Ravens, man. It takes two to tango. They bring the best out in us. Those games are always like that. I don't think anybody that's looked at them over the last 15 years or so are surprised by what transpired in terms of how the game was played. We are appreciative of the efforts and the things that produced victory. We realize we got a short week, man, and we are going to get to work."

Like Tomlin said, when the Steelers and Ravens meet, it definitely does bring out the best in both teams, something that has been the case from the get-go in this rivalry.